Seahawks Schedule Revealed: All 17 Games, Dates, Times, Locations, TV Channels

The Seattle Seahawks' 2026 schedule is finally out, and it begins with a Super Bowl LX rematch at home against the New England Patriots.

Although it was leaked a day early, it's now confirmed that the Seahawks will open the season against New England on Wednesday, Sept. 9. They start the NFC West schedule early in Week 2 against the Arizona Cardinals, followed by the first matchup with the San Francisco 49ers in Week 6.

Seattle will face the Los Angeles Rams twice in the final three weeks of the season in Weeks 16 (Christmas Day game) and 18. For a second straight year, those matchups could decide the fate of NFC seeding.

In total, the Seahawks will have six primetime games this upcoming season. Here's a look at the Seahawks' entire 2026 slate.

Smells like football season. Our 2026 schedule is here.



Get your tickets now » https://t.co/yxNNnRledd pic.twitter.com/mDTMaxJ6Ua — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) May 14, 2026

Week 1

Wednesday, Sept. 9 vs. New England, 5:20 p.m. PDT, NBC (Lumen Field)

Week 2

Sunday, Sept. 20: at Arizona Cardinals, 1:25 p.m. PDT, FOX (State Farm Stadium)

Week 3

Sunday, Sept. 27: at Washington Commanders, 10 a.m. PDT, FOX (Northwest Stadium)

Week 4

Sunday, Oct. 4: vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 1:25 p.m. PDT, CBS (Lumen Field)

Week 5

Sunday, Oct. 11: vs. San Francisco 49ers, 1:25 p.m. PDT, FOX (Lumen Field)

Jan 17, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) is sacked by Seattle Seahawks defensive end Leonard Williams (99) during the second half in an NFC Divisional Round game at Lumen Field. | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Week 6

Thursday, Oct. 15: at Denver Broncos, 5:15 p.m. PDT, Amazon Prime (Empower Field at Mile High Stadium)

Week 7

Sunday, Oct. 25: vs. Kansas City Chiefs, 5:20 p.m. PDT, NBC (Lumen Field)

Week 8

Monday, Nov. 2: vs. Chicago Bears, 5:15 p.m. PST, ESPN (Lumen Field)

Week 9

Sunday, Nov. 8: vs. Arizona Cardinals, 1:25 p.m. PST, FOX (Lumen Field)

Nov 9, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Zach Charbonnet (26) rushes during the fourth quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at Lumen Field. | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

Week 10

Sunday, Nov. 15: at Las Vegas Raiders, 1:05 p.m. PST, CBS (Allegiant Stadium)

Week 11 - BYE

Week 12

Sunday, Nov. 29: at San Francisco 49ers, 1:25 p.m. PST, FOX (Levi's Stadium)

Week 13

Monday, Dec. 7: vs. Dallas Cowboys, 5:15 p.m. PST, ESPN (Lumen Field)

Week 14

Sunday Dec. 13: vs. New York Giants, 1:25 p.m. PST, FOX (Lumen Field)

Week 15

Saturday, Dec. 19: at Philadelphia Eagles, 2 p.m. PST, FOX (Lincoln Financial Field)

Jan 25, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jake Bobo (19) makes a catch to score a touchdown against the Los Angeles Rams during the second half in the 2026 NFC Championship Game at Lumen Field. | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Week 16

Friday, Dec. 25: vs. Los Angeles Rams, 5:15 p.m. PST, FOX (Lumen Field)

Week 17

Sunday, Jan. 3: at Carolina Panthers, 10 a.m. PST, FOX (Bank of America Stadium)

Week 18

TBD: at Los Angeles Rams (SoFi Stadium)

— Enjoy free coverage of the Super Bowl champions from Seattle Seahawks On SI —

Sign Up For the Seahawks Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Seattle Seahawks Newsletter