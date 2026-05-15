Seahawks Schedule Revealed: All 17 Games, Dates, Times, Locations, TV Channels
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The Seattle Seahawks' 2026 schedule is finally out, and it begins with a Super Bowl LX rematch at home against the New England Patriots.
Although it was leaked a day early, it's now confirmed that the Seahawks will open the season against New England on Wednesday, Sept. 9. They start the NFC West schedule early in Week 2 against the Arizona Cardinals, followed by the first matchup with the San Francisco 49ers in Week 6.
Seattle will face the Los Angeles Rams twice in the final three weeks of the season in Weeks 16 (Christmas Day game) and 18. For a second straight year, those matchups could decide the fate of NFC seeding.
In total, the Seahawks will have six primetime games this upcoming season. Here's a look at the Seahawks' entire 2026 slate.
Week 1
Wednesday, Sept. 9 vs. New England, 5:20 p.m. PDT, NBC (Lumen Field)
Week 2
Sunday, Sept. 20: at Arizona Cardinals, 1:25 p.m. PDT, FOX (State Farm Stadium)
Week 3
Sunday, Sept. 27: at Washington Commanders, 10 a.m. PDT, FOX (Northwest Stadium)
Week 4
Sunday, Oct. 4: vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 1:25 p.m. PDT, CBS (Lumen Field)
Week 5
Sunday, Oct. 11: vs. San Francisco 49ers, 1:25 p.m. PDT, FOX (Lumen Field)
Week 6
Thursday, Oct. 15: at Denver Broncos, 5:15 p.m. PDT, Amazon Prime (Empower Field at Mile High Stadium)
Week 7
Sunday, Oct. 25: vs. Kansas City Chiefs, 5:20 p.m. PDT, NBC (Lumen Field)
Week 8
Monday, Nov. 2: vs. Chicago Bears, 5:15 p.m. PST, ESPN (Lumen Field)
Week 9
Sunday, Nov. 8: vs. Arizona Cardinals, 1:25 p.m. PST, FOX (Lumen Field)
Week 10
Sunday, Nov. 15: at Las Vegas Raiders, 1:05 p.m. PST, CBS (Allegiant Stadium)
Week 11 - BYE
Week 12
Sunday, Nov. 29: at San Francisco 49ers, 1:25 p.m. PST, FOX (Levi's Stadium)
Week 13
Monday, Dec. 7: vs. Dallas Cowboys, 5:15 p.m. PST, ESPN (Lumen Field)
Week 14
Sunday Dec. 13: vs. New York Giants, 1:25 p.m. PST, FOX (Lumen Field)
Week 15
Saturday, Dec. 19: at Philadelphia Eagles, 2 p.m. PST, FOX (Lincoln Financial Field)
Week 16
Friday, Dec. 25: vs. Los Angeles Rams, 5:15 p.m. PST, FOX (Lumen Field)
Week 17
Sunday, Jan. 3: at Carolina Panthers, 10 a.m. PST, FOX (Bank of America Stadium)
Week 18
TBD: at Los Angeles Rams (SoFi Stadium)
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Connor J. Benintendi is a graduate of Western Washington University and began his sports journalism career working in local news, covering almost every sport imaginable at the high school and NCAA levels. He’s been covering the Seattle Seahawks since 2024 and began reporting on the WNBA’s Seattle Storm in 2025.Follow CJohnBenintendi