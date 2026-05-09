Seahawks Schedule Release Date Set: Everything We Know About Team's Schedule

The Seattle Seahawks' 2026 schedule is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated in recent years, especially coming off their Super Bowl victory against the New England Patriots.

While the NFL won't release the official dates and times until Thursday, May 14, 2026, we already have a clear picture of who the Seahawks will face and where.

Here is everything we know about the Seahawks' 2026 schedule.

Key Schedule Dates

Seattle Seahawks players run to the field to play against the New England Patriots. | Carlos Barria/Reuters via Imagn Images

The NFL has confirmed the following timeline for the 2026 schedule rollout:

May 13, 2026 (6 a.m. PT): International Games announcement on Good Morning Football.

May 14, 2026 (5 p.m. PT): Full 2026 NFL Schedule release.

September 9, 2026: The Seahawks will host the season opener at Lumen Field.

February 14, 2027: Super Bowl LXI at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

2026 Opponents Breakdown

The Seahawks will play a 17-game regular-season schedule. Because 2026 is an even year, the NFC teams alternate to having nine home games and eight away games.

Home Games (Lumen Field)

In addition to the standard NFC West divisional rivals, Seattle will host the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers of AFC West and the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants of the NFC East. There will also be a Super Bowl rematch against the Patriots.

NFC West: Arizona Cardinals, Los Angeles Rams, San Francisco 49ers

NFC East: Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants

AFC West: Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers

NFC North: Chicago Bears

AFC East: New England Patriots

Away Games

The road schedule features trips to the NFC West foes, the east coast for the NFC (Philadelphia, Washington, Carolina) and a pair of west coast trips against AFC West squads in the Denver Broncos and Las Vegas Raiders.

NFC West: Arizona Cardinals, Los Angeles Rams, San Francisco 49ers

NFC East: Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Commanders

AFC West: Denver Broncos, Las Vegas Raiders

NFC South: Carolina Panthers (based on 2025 divisional standings)

The Seahawks' opponents combined for a .514 win percentage in the 2025 season. This ranks 14th in the NFL.

Ticket Information

Fans looking to attend games at Lumen Field should keep these dates in mind:

Single-Game Tickets go on sale on the team's website immediately following the schedule release on May 14.

On Tuesday, June 2, at 10 a.m. PT, the team will release a limited number of tickets priced at or below the league average. These are limited to four per game and cannot be resold.

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