    •
    December 10, 2021
    Seattle Overload, Episode 17: Xs and Os Breakdown of Seahawks' Offense in 30-23 Win Over 49ers

    Following the Seahawks' first win in over a month, Matty F. Brown and Griffin Sturgeon hop on the mics to discuss the team's offensive performance against the 49ers.
    Seattle Overload returns with a win to finally talk about! Despite a rough start to the game—and three Gerald Everett-induced turnovers—Russell Wilson and company recovered well enough to secure a season sweep of the 49ers this past Sunday. 

    Hit play on the embedded player below to hear hosts Matty F. Brown and Griffin Sturgeon break down the Seahawks' offensive performance in the 30-23 victory from an Xs and Os perspective. 

