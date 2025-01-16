Which Seahawks Could Be on Salary Cap Chopping Block?
While the start of a new league year still remains nearly two months away with the NFL playoffs currently underway, behind the scenes, the Seattle Seahawks already are having internal discussions about methods for creating salary cap space for 2025.
Per OverTheCap.com, based on a $272 million salary cap estimate for next season, the Seahawks are listed as $30 million in the red, meaning general manager John Schneider and the front office will need to make several difficult decisions regarding contracts for high-priced players to close that gap and provide financial flexibility for free agency.
Among the pressing decisions facing Schneider, Seattle must figure out what the future holds for quarterback Geno Smith as he enters the final season of a three-year extension signed in March 2023. Thanks in part to $6 million in contract escalators earned in the season finale earlier this month, he has a $44.5 million salary cap hit for the 2025 season, the seventh-highest among quarterbacks and nearly $20 million larger than his cap hit from last season.
With the Seahawks in the midst of interviewing candidates for their offensive coordinator vacancy, it remains unclear whether Smith will receive an extension, play out the final year of his deal, or potentially be cut or traded before his roster bonuses kick in on the fifth day of the league year. If released or traded, his departure would immediately open up $31 million in cap relief, while an extension could also be structured to significantly lower his 2025 cap hit.
But Smith's status for next season and potentially beyond isn't the only lever for creating cap room at Schneider's disposal either, especially on the offensive side of the football.
Away from Smith, iconic veteran receiver Tyler Lockett has one year left on his current deal and after having his contract restructured last summer, his cap hit balloons to $31 million for 2025. Coming off a down season where he caught just 49 passes, his lowest total since 2017, there's no way he will be back for a 10th season with the Seahawks at that price point and releasing him would create $17 million in cap space.
Lockett isn't the only high profile receiver in Seattle with contract questions heading into the spring, as star DK Metcalf also has one year remaining on his current deal with a cap hit north of $30 million. With him being significantly younger than his veteran teammate, he seems far more likely to receive an extension to lower his cap hit, though finishing with under 1,000 receiving yards last season may make negotiations trickier if he commands top-five receiver money.
Unlike Lockett, a trade market may exist for the 27-year old Metcalf, who joined Hall of Fame receiver Randy Moss as only the second player in NFL history to produce six straight seasons with at least 50 receptions, 900 receiving yards, and five touchdowns to open his career. Moving him for draft picks would incur a significant dead cap hit, but the Seahawks would open up more than $10 million in cap relief.
At the tight end position, after signing a two-year contract last spring to remain in Seattle, Noah Fant's future may also be in question after failing to hit 50 receptions and scoring a single touchdown this past season. The emergence of rookie AJ Barner could lead to the team opting to move on, opening up $8.9 million in cap space.
On defense, the Seahawks don't have quite as many question marks with defensive tackle Leonard Williams and safety Julian Love inked for the next two seasons. Still, veteran defensive end Dre'Mont Jones has struggled to live up to the massive three-year extension he signed in 2023 and releasing him would open up more than $11 million in cap space, while edge rusher Uchenna Nwosu has battled injuries over the past two years and could be a cap casualty candidate for $8 million in relief.
Looking towards numerous difficult decisions for Schneider and the rest of Seattle's front office, Locked On Seahawks hosts Corbin Smith and Rob Rang take a look at eight players who could net Seattle significant cap space via release or trade, dish out their postseason grade card for Devon Witherspoon, Riq Woolen, and the cornerback group, and play "Free Agent Pairs" examining potential tandem deals with coordinator candidates, including Hank Fraley bringing a trusted veteran offensive lineman with him to the Pacific Northwest.
Listen to the latest Locked On Seahawks in entirety here or subscribe for free to the podcast platform of your choice here.
Follow and Subscribe to Locked On Seahawks on all Podcast platforms 🎧
Follow Corbin Smith on X and Bluesky, where he'll be sharing the latest news about the Seattle Seahawks and talking with fans.
More Seahawks News
Is Klint Kubiak Best Option For Seahawks' Offensive Coordinator Job?
Seahawks Request Interview With Saints OC Klint Kubiak
Despite No Playoffs, Seahawks Prove Mettle as Road Warriors
Seahawks To Build 2025 OL Through All Avenues
Seahawks 2024 Grade Card: How Did Zach Charbonnet, RBs Perform?