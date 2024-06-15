Aden Durde Drawing Strong Reviews Early as Seattle Seahawks Defensive Coordinator
Now through his first offseason program with the Seattle Seahawks, first-time defensive coordinator Aden Durde appears to already be leaving a mark on his players.
Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald — a defensive guru — still has executive oversight of the defense, of course, as that’s why he was hired. But on a micro level, Durde’s coaching style seems to resonate with Seattle’s defensive personnel.
“It’s honestly great. We go really in-depth through everything,” Seahawks outside linebacker Boye Mafe said of Durde before the team’s first mandatory minicamp practice on Tuesday. “I feel the attention to detail on everything we’re doing and how we’re focusing on ball … how to basically make yourself have the best opportunity pre-snap and focusing on those things and putting yourself in the best position. It’s been great to be able to have that mindset and what he’s teaching us and what we’re learning from him. I’ve definitely enjoyed that.”
After interning with Dallas from 2014–15, Durde joined Dan Quinn’s staff with the Atlanta Falcons in 2016 as a Bill Walsh NFL Diversity Coaching fellow before being promoted to a defensive quality control coach in 2018. He became Atlanta’s outside linebackers coach in 2020 and then followed Quinn to Dallas in 2021 as the Cowboys’ defensive line coach. Durde held that role through last season before being hired by Macdonald in Seattle.
Seahawks defensive lineman Leonard Williams also has a strong relationship with Quinn from his college career. Williams, who played at USC from 2012–14, was recruited by Quinn out of high school when he was the defensive coordinator and defensive line coach at Florida from 2011–12.
“Me and [Durde] surprisingly have a great relationship even though we haven’t worked together that much in terms of time,” Williams told reporters Wednesday before Seattle’s second minicamp practice. “But I had a great relationship with Dan Quinn for a really long time and him and Dan Quinn, they worked with each other for a long time, so me and [Durde] almost feel like we knew each other through a mutual person.”
However, it isn’t just the relationship aspect with Durde that Williams enjoys. The former Pro Bowler and 10th-year veteran prefers having a defensive coordinator with a background in specifically coaching defensive linemen.
“Having a defensive coordinator that’s so involved with the D-line makes me excited because [Durde is] putting a lot of emphasis on how he can help us up front,” Williams added. “And then also having a head coach who cares so much about the defense, it’s really trickling down into something I care about, which is the defense. I obviously support our offense and want them to do the best, too, but I’m selfish a little bit too … I’m glad that the coaches are honed in on the defense.”
Macdonald has entrusted Durde with a huge role in leading a complicated, yet extremely effective version of his defense that dominated the NFL last season when the now-Seahawks head coach was the defensive coordinator with the Ravens. Durde’s experience with defensive linemen is the perfect fit, given Seattle’s versatility in that position group and Macdonald’s emphasis on moving players around frequently.
The full potential of that group is yet to be realized, but Durde’s strong early reviews should help the players buy in to the new system heading into training camp.