Seattle Seahawks GM Gives John Schneider Power Rankings
The Seattle Seahawks have themselves a great general manager in John Schneider. He has been in the role since 2010 and has led the team to two Super Bowl appearances with one win after the 2013 season.
During his career, Schneider came up with the Green Bay Packers in two different stints as a scout from 1993-1996, top personnel aide to the general manager from 2002-2007 and director of football operations from 2008-2009 before taking the Seahawks general manager job.
While he has done a great job in building the Seahawks into a consistent threat, he isn't the most famous John Schneider. That title belongs to the actor who starred as Bo Duke in The Dukes of Hazzard. During his appearance on NFL Network's The Insiders, Tom Pelissero asked him about that and he had a good-natured response.
"It's funny, I actually love it. We become friends, we have an agent that's mutual friends that hooked us up several years ago. So, you know, we've gotten together and had dinner and hung out when he's been in Seattle and stuff. I grew up a huge Dukes of Hazzard fan, so I'm kind of like fanboy geeking out with him. And he's a big football fan, so it's pretty fun."- Seahawks GM John Schneider
That's a cool story and it doesn't end there. There is a third John Schneider with popularity and he manages Major League Baseball's Toronto Blue Jays.
"Now, I do not know how to manage a baseball team, I do want to get to know that guy (Toronto Blue Jays manager John Schneider)."- Seahawks GM John Schneider
How do you tell who is the more famous John Schneider? Pelissero references the Google rankings where the Seahawks' general manager ranks second.
"I'm sure my son Jack if I called him up, he'd probably tell me the same thing (Google rankings)."- Seahawks GM John Schneider
Will another Super Bowl bump up the Seahawks general manager in the Google rankings like Pelissero mentioned? Only time will tell, but it definitely wouldn't hurt as he tries to play catchup with his like-named, General Lee-driving idol.