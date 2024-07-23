Seattle Seahawks Top 100 Countdown: 'Legion of Boom' Spotlighted in No. 20-11
Over the course of 48 seasons, the Seattle Seahawks have boasted plenty of star power on offense, defense, and special teams. But which players stand out as the best of the best closing in on half a century as an NFL franchise?
To take part in the festivities, each member of the All Seahawks writing staff assembled their own individual rankings for the top 100 players in Seahawks history.
After compiling averages from all four lists, who made the final cut? In part nine of our countdown, headlined by three staples from the "Legion of Boom" defense, here’s players No. 30 through 21 with highest ranking, lowest ranking, and analysis courtesy of our writing staff.
20. K.J. Wright, LB
Seahawks Tenure: 2011–2020
Highest Ranking: 19
Lowest Ranking: 24
Writer’s Take: First of all, happy birthday to Wright, who turns 35 today (July 23). It’s not often the second-ranked linebacker in franchise history earned just one Pro Bowl nod and no All-Pro honors in his career, but that fully displays how underrated Wright was with Seattle after being a fourth-round pick in 2011. Wright turned in five seasons with more than 100 tackles, and he recorded 593 solo stops in his career (fourth all-time). He is also third in franchise history in tackles for loss (66) and forced fumbles (11). In 10 seasons with Seattle, Wright played in 144 of 160 possible games as the standard of consistency. He, alongside Bobby Wagner, anchored the Seahawks’ linebacker group for a decade and were massive contributors to the Legion of Boom defense that brought the franchise its first Super Bowl victory in 2013. -Connor Benintendi
19. Joe Nash, DT
Seahawks Tenure: 1982–1996
Highest Ranking: 18
Lowest Ranking: 21
Writer’s Take: While the Seahawks have had their share of star defensive linemen over the years, few have meant more to the franchise than Nash, who spent an unheard of 15 seasons in the Pacific Northwest and stands out as a huge miss not being in the Ring of Honor yet. Signing with Seattle as an undrafted free agent in 1982, the Boston College alum played in 23 of the team’s 32 regular season games as a reserve in his first two years, producing 75 tackles and four sacks. Picking up where he left off during the 1983 postseason, when he started all three playoff games, Nash controlled a starting role over the next two seasons and amassed 169 tackles, 16 sacks, and three fumble recoveries, earning First-Team All-Pro honors in 1984. Despite only earning one Pro Bowl selection, he tallied 535 tackles, 27.5 sacks, four fumble recoveries, and an interception before hanging up his cleats. –Corbin Smith
18. Dave Brown, CB
Seahawks Tenure: 1976–1986
Highest Ranking: 12
Lowest Ranking: 20
Writer’s Take: Despite the dominance of Seattle's defense with All-Pro players all over the “Legion of Boom” secondary in the past decade, Brown remains comfortably atop the franchise’s all-time interceptions list with 50. And yet, stunningly, Seattle’s first true shutdown corner in franchise history only earned one trip to the Pro Bowl. In 11 seasons as a Seahawk, he posted four or more interceptions eight times, returned a franchise-best five picks for defensive touchdowns, and also recovered 12 fumbles. His finest season came in 1984 for a 12-win Seahawks squad when he picked off a career-best eight passes on the way to his lone Pro Bowl selection. As one of the original members of the Seahawks franchise, he was an integral part in helping the team become competitive and eventually reach the playoffs during the 1983 and 1984 seasons. -Nick Lee
17. Eugene Robinson, S
Seahawks Tenure: 1985–1995
Highest Ranking: 16
Lowest Ranking: 17
Writer’s Take: Signed as an undrafted free agent out of Colgate, the 6-1, 200-pound Robinson made his mark right away, intercepting two passes as a reserve during his rookie season. Over the next 10 seasons, he displayed impressive durability by starting 162 out of Seattle’s 166 regular season games during that span, intercepting three or more passes eight times and surpassing the 100-tackle milestone four times. Though the Seahawks won eight combined games during the 1992 and 1993 seasons, Robinson made the Pro Bowl both years and garnered Second-Team All-Pro honors following a dominant 1993 campaign in which he made 111 tackles, intercepted a league-best nine passes, and forced three fumbles. Thanks to his longevity and consistent excellence, he ranks second all-time in franchise history for tackles and interceptions. On better teams, Robinson probably becomes a perennial All-Pro candidate and potentially a Hall of Fame candidate. -Corbin Smith
16. Kam Chancellor, S
Seahawks Tenure: 2010–2017
Highest Ranking: 14
Lowest Ranking: 19
Writer’s Take: Chancellor didn’t earn the nickname “Bam Bam Kam” for nothing. The 2010 fifth-round pick was the most imposing safety in Seahawks history, making a larger impact on the field than what showed up in the box score. Chancellor forced opponents to avoid him, or risk being obliterated by shoulder pad — an effect that fueled the identity of the Legion of Boom. Chancellor’s prime aligned with the Seahawks’ pair of Super Bowl runs, and he was a Second Team All-Pro in 2013 and 2014. In the 2013 playoffs alone (three games), Chancellor totaled 35 tackles, two interceptions and six passes defensed to help Seattle to a Super Bowl XLVIII victory. Over time, Chancellor’s style of play began to hinder his durability, and he missed 16 games over his final three seasons. He missed all of the 2018 season with a neck injury and failed a physical ahead of the 2019 campaign, and retired after his contract with Seattle was terminated. -Connor Benintendi
15. Tyler Lockett, WR
Seahawks Tenure: 2015–Present
Highest Ranking: 14
Lowest Ranking: 17
Writer's Take: Right from the start, it was clear Lockett would make an impact on special teams and on offense. The electric 2015 third round pick has missed just one regular season game in four seasons and has worked his way to becoming Russell Wilson's favorite target. After earning Pro Bowl and First-Team All-Pro recognition as a return specialist in his rookie year, Lockett established himself as a solid receiver as well. In 2018, Wilson and Lockett connected for a perfect passer rating along with 965 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns. In 2019, the Kansas State product reached the 1,000-yard plateau for the first time with eight touchdowns, starting a streak of four straight seasons hitting the century mark and scoring at least eight times. Readying for his ninth NFL season and remaining a key component of Seattle's offense, he ranks second behind Steve Largent in receptions, receiving yards, and touchdowns in the franchise record books. -Nick Lee
14. Curt Warner, RB
Seahawks Tenure: 1983–1989
Highest Ranking: 13
Lowest Ranking: 18
Writer’s Take: The third overall pick in 1982 out of Penn State, Warner was arguably the first game-changing running back in Seahawks history. His two seasons with more than 1,400 yards rushing still rank fifth and sixth all-time on the team leaderboards, and he had four total campaigns with at least 1,000 yards during his seven seasons in Seattle. The team was competitive during his tenure, too, and Warner helped lead the Seahawks offense alongside quarterback Dave Krieg and Hall of Fame wide receiver Steve Largent. Warner’s 6,705 career rushing yards and 55 touchdowns with the Seahawks both rank third all-time, and he earned three Second-Team All-Pro honors during his seven seasons in Seattle. -Connor Benintendi
13. Matt Hasselbeck, QB
Seahawks Tenure: 2001–2010
Highest Ranking: 13
Lowest Ranking: 15
Writer’s Take: If Russell Wilson didn’t exist, Hasselbeck would remain the most prolific quarterback the Seahawks have ever had. Originally a sixth-round pick in 1998, Hasselbeck was acquired by Seattle from Green Bay in a pre-draft pick swap in 2001. Four seasons later he led the team to its first-ever Super Bowl. Even though his contributions were overshadowed by running back Shaun Alexander’s gaudy production and eventual MVP season in 2005, Hasselbeck was a fan-favorite and still ranks second in franchise history in both passing yards (29,434) and completions (2,559) and is third in touchdown passes (174). The Seahawks won four straight NFC West titles from 2004–07 with Hasselbeck leading the offense. Despite playing 10 seasons with the Seahawks, the veteran signal-caller still spent five more years in the league after not being re-signed following the 2010 season. Hasselbeck officially retired in 2016 at 40 years old after stints in Tennessee and Indianapolis.
12. Earl Thomas, S
Seahawks Tenure: 2010–2018
Highest Ranking: 9
Lowest Ranking: 13
Writer’s Take: One of the founding members of the “Legion of Boom,” Thomas starred in a decorated secondary, earning six trips to the Pro Bowl and receiving First-Team All-Pro honors three different times. Selected in the first round of the 2010 NFL Draft, the 5-10, 202-pound free safety's elite speed and instincts allowed him to sit back in center field and hunt for the ball from sideline to sideline, creating increased flexibility for Seattle defensively. Whether he was leveling tight ends as they tried to make a catch in the middle of the field or tomahawking the ball out of an unsuspecting running back's hands near the goal line, he racked up frequent flyer miles pursuing the football and created turnovers in bunches. Before a nine-year run with the team ended under ugly terms, he registered 664 combined tackles, 28 interceptions, and 11 forced fumbles, and hopefully he will eventually return to Lumen Field to be inducted to the Ring of Honor as one of the best to ever wear a Seahawks uniform. -Corbin Smith
11. Steve Hutchinson, G
Seahawks Tenure: 2001–2005
Highest Ranking: 6
Lowest Ranking: 11
Writer’s Take: Selected in the first round after starring at Michigan, Hutchinson was installed as a day one starter at left guard for the Seahawks and quickly surfaced as one of the premier interior blockers in the NFL. After battling injuries in 2002, he made three consecutive Pro Bowls alongside tackle Walter Jones and garnered First-Team All-Pro recognition in 2003 and 2005. He proved instrumental in helping star running back Shaun Alexander rush for over 1,000 yards in five straight seasons, including 1,880 during his MVP season in 2005. Equally adept at mauling opponents as a run blocker and stone walling even the best interior rushers in pass protection, the 6-foot-5, 313-pound Hutchinson played a starring role guiding Seattle to its first Super Bowl in 2005. Thanks to the "poison pill" debacle the following offseason after the Seahawks inexplicably gave him the transition tag, he signed with the Vikings, where he earned three more First-Team All-Pro honors during his Hall of Fame career. -Corbin Smith