What Seahawks Need to Do This Offseason to Return to Super Bowl

The Seahawks are Super Bowl LX champions after defeating the Patriots 29-13 at Levi’s Stadium on Sunday, winning the second title in franchise history. They will take in the victory over the coming days including when they parade through Seattle after earning the win.

Once the celebrations die down, the Seahawks will pivot their attention toward the offseason, and the moves they can make to repeat as champions. Eleven years ago, the Seahawks came a yard away from winning back-to-back Super Bowls. They will look to avoid that heartbreak this time around.

As the Seahawks bask in their victory, here are three things they must do this offseason for a chance at returning to the Super Bowl in 2027.

1. Find the right offensive coordinator to replace Klint Kubiak

The Seahawks advanced to the Super Bowl and won on the strength of their defense. That unit should remain strong, particularly with head coach Mike Macdonald calling the plays on that side of the ball for the long haul, but the team does have some areas they need to address on the offensive side of the ball—starting with their coordinator. The Seahawks are losing offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak after their Super Bowl victory, who is set to become the Raiders next head coach. With Kubiak leaving, it’s imperative that the Seahawks hire the right guy to replace him.

During his lone season with Seattle, Kubiak oversaw an offense that ranked top-10 in total yards and passing yards per game and third in points per game. They rose from 16th in 2024 to eighth in offensive success rate this year, and became a more balanced unit under his lead.

In particular, it’d be wise for the Seahawks to hire an offensive coordinator that works well with quarterback Sam Darnold’s strengths. After beginning his career with dysfunctional teams, Darnold has seen his career blossom while working with offensive minds like Kubiak and Kevin O’Connell. He has excelled this past year in play-action, ranking third in EPA per play off play-action (minimum of 50 attempts) and second in touchdown passes and PFF’s grades off play-action.

2. Re-sign Rashid Shaheed or add another receiver

The Seahawks made a big swing midseason by trading for wide receiver Rashid Shaheed to add another playmaker to the offense. While Shaheed has not necessarily been prolific since arriving in the Pacific Northwest—he caught just 15 passes for 188 yards after the trade—his speed is an important threat that can keep defenses off-balance and can give the Seahawks another target outside of Jaxson Smith-Njigba. He’s also excellent in the return game.

If the Seahawks do not re-sign Shaheed in free agency this offseason, they should look to add another receiver or speed threat to complement Smith-Njigba in the passing game.

3. Re-sign Kenneth Walker, or add another running back

Outside of Shaheed, the Seahawks have another key free agent on offense in running back Kenneth Walker. The fourth-year back is coming off his second 1,000-yard rushing season, and is capable of being among the more explosive rushers when healthy. He has been hot this postseason, recording 309 yards and four touchdowns for the Seahawks over their three games and winning Super Bowl MVP, only adding to his value ahead of free agency.

If the Seahawks do not re-sign Walker, they should add another back to team up with Zach Charbonnet either through the draft or free agency. Charbonnet will be a free agent next season, so the Seahawks will have a need at the position if they do not re-sign Walker or sign another back.

