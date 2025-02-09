Sean McVay Bluntly Defends Nick Sirianni From Critics Ahead of Super Bowl
Nick Sirianni has led the Philadelphia Eagles to their second Super Bowl in just his fourth season as the franchise's head coach. Despite being just one of six active NFL head coaches to lead his team to multiple Super Bowls, Sirianni has often been the subject of criticism throughout his time in Philadelphia. There were even suggestions Sirianni was on the hot seat or could get fired as recently as early during the 2024 season.
Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay, who has also been to two Super Bowls and fell to Sirianni and the Eagles in the divisional round this season, defended Sirianni from that criticism ahead of the Super Bowl rematch against the Kansas City Chiefs.
"I think he's the most disrespected coach in the league for a guy that's making his second Super Bowl appearance," McVay said of Sirianni on Fox. "He's made the playoffs all four years of his tenure. He's got an authentic energy that I think his players feed off of him. That's why they're in this position to be able to win one tonight."
There is reason Sirianni can be overlooked or even criticized. Eagles general manager Howie Roseman, who has been the general manager since 2010, has regularly built one of the NFL's best rosters in Philadelphia. The Eagles easily field of the most talented teams in the sport, in large part because of Roseman.
Sirianni also had a reported strained relationship with Jalen Hurts, and bore much of the responsibility last year for the Eagles' going from 10–1 to 11–6 and suffering an early wild-card exit.
Like any coach, even those among the best in the league, Sirianni has his faults, but that doesn't mean he doesn't deserve credit for how this team has responded this season and for their overall success during his tenure. Even if Roseman has built a strong roster, it doesn't guarantee a trip to the Super Bowl, let alone the playoffs in four straight seasons.
Sirianni merits a good amount of the credit for their success, and may finally see that criticism die down if the Eagles defeat the Chiefs on Sunday.