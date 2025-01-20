SI

Sean McVay Did Something Pretty Special for Every Rams Player After Loss to Eagles

McVay's Rams were eliminated from playoff contention on Sunday afternoon.
McVay's Rams were eliminated from playoff contention on Sunday afternoon.
Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay told the media that he was "shocked" his team didn't finish their comeback attempt against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday night.

Despite his dismay, however, the 38-year-old made sure his players knew he had their back—leading to a special post-game moment.

As captured and noted by LA sports anchor Darren M. Haynes, McVay greeted every single Rams player as they entered the locker room following the loss, including likely Defensive Rookie of the Year Jared Verse, whose stellar game came up just short.

Earlier this week, Verse told the LA Times that he, "hates Eagles fans," and then proceeded to egg them on before the game. Despite L.A. taking the L, the 2024 first-round pick led his defense with two sacks, three tackles for loss, and two QB hits.

McVay's Rams battled through some snowy conditions—but came up just shy in the 28-22 defeat.

