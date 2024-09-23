Sean McVay Had Electric Entrance to Press Conference After Wild Rams Win
The Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers put on one of the most entertaining games of Week 3 on Sunday afternoon. The Rams pulled off a double-digit comeback that culminated in a go-ahead field goal with mere seconds remaining to win, 27-24. It was remarkable, especially in light of how many important players were absent for Los Angeles; Cooper Kupp, Puka Nacua, and several starting linemen were all out due to injury.
Such an exhilarating victory gets the heart pumping and Rams head coach Sean McVay was an absolute whirlwind in his postgame press conference. He came in hot and, upon stepping in front of the microphone, could only utter curse words as he attempted to gather himself. It was electric.
The Rams looked dead in the water on several occasions at SoFi Stadium yesterday in front of many opposing fans. But Matthew Stafford and McVay refused to let their team lose— and enjoyed a few lucky breaks along the way, like a big-time punt return that set up the game-winning field goal with less than a minute left. A win made all the more sweeter by beating a fierce division rival.
Niners-Rams games always deliver in some form. This week's slugfest was no different.