Sean McVay Explains Why the Rams Showed Interest in Aaron Rodgers This Offseason
There was a short time earlier this offseason where there was a possibility Aaron Rodgers could have landed with the Los Angeles Rams. It might be difficult to remember that since Rodgers was pretty tied up with the Pittsburgh Steelers for months before officially signing with them last week.
Before the Rams could lock down Matthew Stafford to remain with the team on a restructured deal, Los Angeles admittedly looked to Rodgers as an option for Stafford's potential replacement.
Rams coach Sean McVay revealed more details about those conversations regarding Rodgers from months ago now. He stated that the team's priority was always to keep Stafford, which worked out in their favor, but it was a real possibility the Rams could've signed Rodgers before that.
"If [keeping Stafford] wasn't able to occur, then [signing Rodgers] was definitely a conversation and a possibility for us," McVay said when speaking to Kyle Brandt on Good Morning Football. "I have a ton of respect for the body of work, and I've gotten to know Aaron and really enjoy the conversations and the approach, the way that he thinks about the game and in life. That was a possibility, but our first priority was always to get Matthew back."
It was originally reported that Rodgers was interested in signing with the Rams, too, and that he wanted to bring his star receiver Davante Adams with him. Half of that ended up being true as Adams did sign with the Rams on a two-year deal in March. But, that happened shortly after Stafford signed his restructured deal. Rodgers and Adams won't remain on the same team despite their many efforts to do so.