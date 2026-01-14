Sean Payton Has Unique Idea for Disrupting Josh Allen, Bills Offense

Sean Payton is thinking outside the box ahead of his top-seeded Broncos' divisional round clash with the Buffalo Bills and reigning NFL MVP Josh Allen. Fully aware of the home-field advantage that Empower Field at Mile High Stadium presents, as well as the tall task his defense faces against Allen, Payton is calling on Broncos fans to bring the noise—just at a different time than they've likely grown accustomed to bringing it.

“We got to—I keep saying this—for years, we were conditioned to raise the noise level when they broke the huddle,” Payton said. “The noise level needs to be loudest when they enter the huddle ... Hey, can we do that collectively for 120—no, I don't need it. I just need it for half the snaps in the game, right? So say 65 snaps, 10 seconds. That's a huge advantage.”

Sean Payton has one request for Broncos fans going to the game this Saturday:



It's certainly an interesting point from Payton. While noise after opposing offenses break the huddle can lead to miscommunications, and consequently, a delay of game or false start penalty, noise while the opposing team enters the huddle could be equally disruptive. It could have an impact on the communication between Allen and Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady as well as the rest of the Bills offense.

Broncos' Empower Field at Mile High Stadium presents multiple challenges for Bills

Empower Field at Mile High Stadium, given its location in Colorado, is 5,280 feet—or one mile—above sea level. It presents a unique challenge to visitors, given that the altitude thins the air, leading to quicker fatigue and dehydration.

Additionally, Broncos fans can make a fair amount of noise. During a Week 11 win over the Chiefs back in November, the fans generated so much noise that the decibel reader at Empower Field registered over 113. While that's not quite the record-setting heights of Arrowhead Stadium in 2014 (142 decibels), it's still a fair amount of noise.

Expect Broncos fans to bring the noise in Denver's first home playoff game in over a decade on Saturday.

