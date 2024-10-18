Sean Payton Got Emotional Discussing Former Saints Players Before Return to New Orleans
Denver Broncos coach Sean Payton on Thursday night walked out onto the field at Caesars Superdome—to a mix of cheers and boos—as an opposing coach for the first time since leaving the New Orleans Saints after 15 seasons in 2021.
And Payton left no doubt as to how emotional the end of the night will be for him. During an interview with Amazon Prime's Charissa Thompson that aired before the game, Payton got choked up when former Saints players such as linebacker Demario Davis and defensive end Cameron Jordan were mentioned.
"That will be the hardest part. When the game ends," Payton said. " I've got a lump in my throat just thinking about it."
When Thompson asked him why it makes him emotional, Payton responded: "Yeah they're special. Yeah. I think that will be the hardest part."
Payton won a Super Bowl in 2010 and compiled a 152-89 record as the Saints coach, making the playoffs in nine of his 15 seasons pacing the sidelines. And clearly, the Saints players who were a part of the journey meant a great deal to Payton.
Payton's Broncos are currently leading the Saints 6-0 in the second quarter.