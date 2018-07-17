Paul Allen, Seattle Seahawks

Learn about Seattle Seahawks owner Paul Allen, including how he made his wealth, his education and more.

PAUL ALLEN | FOUNDER, CHAIRMAN | AGE: 65

Education: Attended Washington State but dropped out after two years.

How They Acquired the Franchise: Allen signed an agreement in 1996, giving him an exclusive, 14-month opportunity to purchase the Seahawks from real estate mogul Ken Behring. The deal had several contingencies, the most important of which was community financial assistance for a new football stadium in Seattle. A year later, following a commitment from taxpayers to help fund what would become CenturyLink Field, Allen assumed full ownership of the team at a price of $194 million.

Franchise Valuation: $2.425 billion (per Forbes in 2017)

Net Worth: $20 billion (per Forbes in 2018)

How They Made Their Money: Allen co-founded Microsoft with Bill Gates. He also owns the Portland Trail Blazers and a stake in the Seattle Sounders of MLS.

Political Donations: Traditionally a generous democratic party donor, Allen has more evenly divided his donations between Democrats and Republicans in recent years, including $27K to the Hillary Victory Fund in 2016 and $5K to Team Ryan, a super PAC aligned with Paul Ryan, in ’17.

In the Owner’s Words: “We live in an age of big challenges,” Allen said. “But I choose optimism. With the right team, anything is possible.”

      Double Bogey (+2)