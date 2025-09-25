Shedeur Sanders Shares Honest Thoughts About Role With Browns' Scout Team
Shedeur Sanders is currently the Browns' third-string quarterback, but he remains confident he's ready when he gets the chance to play.
During Deion Sanders's appearance on the New Heights podcast earlier this week, Deion confirmed that both the Eagles and Ravens were interested in drafting his son, but Shedeur turned down those opportunities because he didn't want to spend his career backing up Lamar Jackson or Jalen Hurts.
The Browns ended up drafting Shedeur in the fifth round, and he has since been relegated to the third-string role and playing on the scout team. Even so, Deion predicted on the podcast that his son will play this year, and his primary advice is for Shedeur to remain ready for when he gets his opportunity.
Shedeur told ESPN Cleveland later this week that playing is not in his control but, "If things pan out where I play, then I'll be out there and I'll be ready to play. I'm ready to play right now."
"I feel like I'm doing great, I'm doing what I need to do each and every day," Sanders said. "I remain in focus and remain in mind on the complete mission, not getting comfortable, because I'm not comfortable being a scout team player, honestly. That's my situation, I'm gonna make the best of it and enjoy my moments. Overall, this isn't my end goal."
The Browns are currently sticking with Flacco at quarterback, and if they move away from the 40-year-old veteran at some point this season, they'll likely turn to their third-round pick, Dillon Gabriel, over Sanders. This reality has not deterred Sanders, who both is confident in his abilities and believes in God's plan for him.
"I know if you see the quarterback play in the league right now," Sanders says, "I know I'm capable of doing better than that."