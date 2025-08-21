Shedeur Sanders Details Conversation With Dillon Gabriel After Viral Comments
After some recent comments from Dillon Gabriel went viral, which some construed to be a shot at his fellow rookie teammate on the Cleveland Browns, Shedeur Sanders, the former Oregon quarterback attempted to clear the air.
Gabriel explained that he was referring to the media when talking about "entertainers," though some had incorrectly assumed he was talking about Sanders.
On Thursday, Sanders discussed the situation and said that he and Gabriel had since discussed the incident.
"It is what it is. I spoke with him, he said, nah, that it wasn't... He told me on the plane, he came up, he was like, 'nah, bro, that wasn't that. Y'all see how they trying to spin it.' I'm like, 'all right, I'm not tripping.' Regardless of whatever it was, I don't. Nobody's words or anything affects me."
Sanders was then asked if he believed what Gabriel had said to him on the plane.
"Did I believe him? I mean, I feel like you're trying to start stuff. He's doing his job. He's supposed to," Sanders said. "I feel like [Gabriel] did. I don't know. And that's not on me to sit here and be like, 'oh, he did. He did it.' That's not gonna change my life in any way," he said.
Gabriel's comments certainly made more headlines than he'd anticipated, and he attempted to clear things up with Sanders on the team plane.
Sanders and Gabriel continue to compete for the backup role in Cleveland after the Browns named Joe Flacco the starter for the season opener against the Cincinnati Bengals. They're also competing with Kenny Pickett and Tyler Huntley in what is a crowded quarterbacks room.