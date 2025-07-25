Shedeur Sanders Gave Frank Answer When Asked Why He Wasn't Playing With Browns Starters
Shedeur Sanders is spending his first NFL training camp fighting for a spot on the Cleveland Browns' crowded quarterback depth chart. Between OTAs and the early days of camp, it seems Sanders is battling for a backup position, with the vast majority of first-team practice reps being given to veterans Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett. Sanders and fellow rookie QB Dillon Gabriel have been practicing with the backups.
On Friday, Sanders met with Cleveland media and was asked outright why he has not been getting snaps with the starters. He offered a frank response that doubled as insight into the young quarterback's mindset after he unexpectedly slid to the fifth round of the NFL draft, ending up in Cleveland.
"I don't think that's... That's not my place to answer that," Sanders said. "To even be able to get the answer to that. I feel like it's not in my control. So I'm not even gonna think about that or have that, even, in my thought process of why that is. There's a lot of people who want to have the opportunity to be at this level, and I'm here and I'm thankful to have the opportunity. Whenever that is, it is."
It's a good attitude for any rookie to have. If Sanders plays to the level where he deserves first-team reps, then the coaches will make that call. There's not much else he can do to force the issue.
It stands to be a fascinating summer watching how things unfold in Cleveland at the quarterback position.