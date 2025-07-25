SI

Shedeur Sanders Gave Frank Answer When Asked Why He Wasn't Playing With Browns Starters

Sanders is not taking reps with the first team in training camp.

Liam McKeone

Shedeur Sanders was a fifth-round pick in the 2025 NFL draft. / Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Shedeur Sanders is spending his first NFL training camp fighting for a spot on the Cleveland Browns' crowded quarterback depth chart. Between OTAs and the early days of camp, it seems Sanders is battling for a backup position, with the vast majority of first-team practice reps being given to veterans Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett. Sanders and fellow rookie QB Dillon Gabriel have been practicing with the backups.

On Friday, Sanders met with Cleveland media and was asked outright why he has not been getting snaps with the starters. He offered a frank response that doubled as insight into the young quarterback's mindset after he unexpectedly slid to the fifth round of the NFL draft, ending up in Cleveland.

"I don't think that's... That's not my place to answer that," Sanders said. "To even be able to get the answer to that. I feel like it's not in my control. So I'm not even gonna think about that or have that, even, in my thought process of why that is. There's a lot of people who want to have the opportunity to be at this level, and I'm here and I'm thankful to have the opportunity. Whenever that is, it is."

It's a good attitude for any rookie to have. If Sanders plays to the level where he deserves first-team reps, then the coaches will make that call. There's not much else he can do to force the issue.

It stands to be a fascinating summer watching how things unfold in Cleveland at the quarterback position.

Liam McKeone is a senior writer for the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has been in the industry as a content creator since 2017, and prior to joining SI in May 2024, McKeone worked for NBC Sports Boston and The Big Lead. In addition to his work as a writer, he has hosted the Press Pass Podcast covering sports media and The Big Stream covering pop culture. A graduate of Fordham University, he is always up for a good debate and enjoys loudly arguing about sports, rap music, books and video games. McKeone has been a member of the National Sports Media Association since 2020.

