Shedeur Sanders Had Nice Moment With Browns Kicker After Brutal Missed FG
The Browns fell to the Bengals in heartbreaking fashion on Sunday. Despite an impressive defensive effort against Joe Burrow and the Bengals' offense in the second half, the Browns were unable to take the lead and win the game due to a missed extra point and field goal from new kicker Andre Szmyt.
After leading the UFL in field goals last year, Szmyt beat out Dustin Hopkins for the kicking job this summer. He made his first PAT and field goal attempts in the game, before missing an extra point that could have tied the game and a field goal that could have won the game.
Following Szmyt's missed field goal attempt with just under two and a half minutes remaining in the game, third-string quarterback Shedeur Sanders approached and shared some words with him in a nice moment on the sideline.
Browns defensive end Myles Garrett, who recorded two sacks in the loss, also showed support for Szymt after the game.
“There’s gonna be situations like this again and he's gonna make those kicks," Garrett said. "... There's no more scrutiny on him than the rest of us. We didn't have to be in that position, we could have came off faster on defense and picked it up earlier. It's a team game, and we all have to play together."
After the game, Szmyt acknowledged he "rushed his process" on his two missed kicks, but intends to move on to focus on their next game.
The Browns fall to 0-1 and will look to rebound against the Ravens next week.