Shedeur Sanders’s House Was Broken Into During Browns’ Loss to Ravens
There was a break-in at Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders's home during Cleveland's loss to the Ravens on Sunday, Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio reported Monday afternoon, per multiple sources.
Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot later confirmed Florio's report.
Per PFT, it is unclear at the moment whether anything was taken from Sanders's home, and no potential suspects have yet been identified. But it's certainly a buzzkill for the young QB, who made his NFL debut on Sunday when he stepped into the relief role for injured starter Dillion Gabriel about midway through the game.
He finished with 47 passing yards and four completions (16 attempts), plus one interception.
An ever-increasing number of professional athletes across leagues have been victimized by break-ins in recent years. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, tight end Travis Kelce and Bengals QB Joe Burrow are perhaps the most high-profile names at the NFL level, while NBA and NHL targets include Lakers guard Luka Dončić and Penguins star Evgeni Malkin, among others.