Shedeur Sanders Shared Clear Lesson He Learned From Pair of June Speeding Incidents
The last few months have been a whirlwind for Shedeur Sanders.
The former Colorado quarterback unexpectedly fell to the fifth-round in April's NFL draft, and was selected by the Cleveland Browns—one of the teams he was connected to during the pre-draft process. The catch: the Browns had already selected Oregon's Dillon Gabriel in the third-round, and added a pair of veterans—Kenny Pickett and Joe Flacco—in the offseason.
Early reviews of Sanders from Cleveland's offseason practices have been positive, but he faces an uphill battle as the nominal fourth QB on the depth chart. He didn't help himself in June, when he was cited for speeding twice in the course of two weeks in the Cleveland area. Sanders was ticketed for going 91 mph in a 65 mph zone on June 5 and 101 in a 60 mph zone on June 17.
Sanders has been asked about the incidents a few times since June, and answered questions on it once again Friday from Browns training camp, sharing the lessons he learned from the two tickets.
“I learned not to drive fast," Sanders said. "I really don't even drive like that much anymore. I really don't drive fast at all. I definitely follow the rules, and I hope everyone learns from my situation to not drive fast.”
That is the clear lesson from this, and it appears that Sanders has learned it—lest he continue to get asked about speeding for the rest of his rookie year.
Sanders has done just about everything right within the Browns facility since arriving after the dramatic draft slide, and it would be a shame if his actions on the road marred that record.