Source: Steelers Hosting Shedeur Sanders for Pre-Draft Visit
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are bringing in a big-name quarterback for a top-30 visit. According to sources, Colorado passer Shedeur Sanders is set to visit Pittsburgh this week to meet with the team ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft.
The Steelers have been linked to Sanders throughout the NFL Draft process. Sanders, who was once believed to be a candidate for the first-overall pick, is expected to slide in this year's draft. With teams like the Cleveland Browns and New York Giants being uncertain landing spots, the Steelers may be fighting for a team like the New Orleans Saints, who pick ninth, for a shot at Sanders.
Pittsburgh did not meet with Sanders at the NFL Combine and did not send head coach Mike Tomlin, general manager Omar Khan or offensive coordinator Arthur Smith to the Colorado Pro Day. This would be the first documented meeted between the two sides sicne the Senior Bowl, where all prospects meet with each team in attendance.
Sanders led college football last season with 4,134 passing yards and 37 touchdowns. He also had the highest yards per game (318), passer rating (168.2) and completion percentage (75%) in the nation.
The Steelers are a team many are guessing on with the 21st pick in the draft. They could be looking at quarterbacks, bringing in other names like Tyler Shough and Jaxson Dart for pre-draft visits, or have their sites on positions such as defensive tackle or wide receiver.
If Sanders falls to 21, it's hard to imagine the Steelers have many prospects ranked higher on their big board. And with uncertainty at quarterback as they wait for a decision from Aaron Rodgers, they team needs to fill their room before the summer.
Pittsburgh may view Sanders as a potential first-round pick, whether that's where they currently sit or as a trade-up option. They'll learn more about the Colorado star during their pre-draft visit this week.
