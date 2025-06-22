Shedeur Sanders Trolled by Brother Shilo for Speeding Tickets
Shedeur Sanders's penchant for driving over the speed limit is now being trolled by his brother.
The Cleveland Browns' rookie quarterback has been pulled over twice for speeding this month, once for topping 100 mph in a 60 mph zone. Shedeur's brother, Shilo Sanders, is now making fun of him for it.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety was on an episode of his Tampa Food Tour on YouTube when he came to a crosswalk, then unleashed a zinger. He said, "I know we out here in Tampa we got to be careful crossing the street. Especially if Shedeur is out here."
There's nothing wrong with a little ribbing between brothers.
Shilo was not selected during the 2025 NFL draft, but the Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed him shortly after. The 25-year-old will battle for a reserve role in training camp.
As for Shedeur, he suffered a catastrophic fall in the draft until the Browns selected him in the fifth round. He's battling for the starting quarterback role and has outplayed his competition at times. But he'll need to keep his nose clean off the field if he wants to win the top job.