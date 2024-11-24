Simone Biles Loved Jonathan Owens’s Olympic Celebration After Fumble Recovery
The Minnesota Vikings were on the doorstep early in their Week 12 matchup against the Chicago Bears. After Chicago went three-and-out on their first drive the Vikings moved right down the field to set up second and goal from the one.
Working out of the shotgun, Sam Darnold handed the ball to Aaron Jones who ran it up the middle and was hit by DeMarcus Walker. Jones bounced off Walker and was met by Jonathan Owens who not only wrapped him up but took the ball away.
To celebrate Owens ran to the back of the end zone and hit a gymnstics-inspired celebration where he put his arms up like wife Simone Biles would when she finished an event. Sitting in a box high above the field, Biles appeared to enjoy the turnover and celebration.
