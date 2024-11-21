Steelers' Cameron Heyward Zinged Bill Belichick With Perfect One-Liner
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward has been busy this week preparing for Thursday night's matchup with the Cleveland Browns but he did take some time to have some fun with the guy's on Inside the NFL, where he fired off a great one-line at Bill Belichick that had everyone laughing pretty hard.
Belichick praised Heyward for the great career he's had with the Steelers, the team that drafted him with the 31st pick in the 2011 NFL draft. Belichick also told Heyward he really wanted to draft him but the Steelers beat him to it.
"Hey Cam, I think back to 2011, man we almost had you in the first pick of the second round and you went 31 and we couldn't trade up to get you and what a career you've had," Belichick said. "You've had a tremendous career."
Heyward quickly replied with: "Appreciate it. You had the chance in the first round. You took [Nate] Solder."
Heyward was right—Belichick and the Patriots used the No. 17 pick in the draft on Solder, an offensive tackle who ended up spending seven years with New England and winning two Super Bowls. It seems like Heyward remembers a lot from that draft.