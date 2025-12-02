Steelers Claim Veteran WR Adam Thielen Off Waivers One Day After Vikings Release
One day after the Vikings released veteran receiver Adam Thielen, the Steelers have claimed him off of waivers, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Tuesday.
Thielen had requested to move on from Minnesota after his production decreased there. Additionally, the 4–8 Vikings have a slim chance of making the playoffs. This is going to be Thielen’s last season in his NFL career, so he wanted a chance to finish off his career elsewhere.
The 6–6 Steelers are currently in the hunt in the playoff picture, but have a tight race with the 6–6 Ravens for the AFC North bid. NFL's Next Gen Stats gives the Steelers a 30% chance of making the postseason.
Pittsburgh has been looking for a receiver for the majority of the season, passing up on making any big moves ahead of the NFL trade deadline last month. Thielen might help boost the Steelers in a very important time of the season.
