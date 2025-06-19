Steelers' Darius Slay Details Aaron Rodgers's Strengths As New Pittsburgh QB
Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Darius Slay has nothing but good things to say about newly minted team QB Aaron Rodgers, who made his Black and Gold debut at a recent minicamp following a monthslong courtship and plenty of speculation.
"The fact that he done seen everything. It's not no coverage he's seen, not nothing he don't know. So that's just great for us," Slay said during an appearance on Mina Kimes's podcast, when asked about Rodgers's strengths at this point in his career. "I’ve been playing against him—we was in the same division for eight years. I done played him over 20 to 30 times. Man, he's still doing what he does.
"His arm strength’s still there. Of course, it's not like he's 20, but it's still the fact that he can still get the ball to a position where the receiver can make a play on it. I think he's a great addition because the fact that we got a younger guy that just got drafted from Ohio State, young guy, and he can really train him, help him get to where he's at. And bringing [DK Metcalf] along so [Rodgers] don't have to actually [go find a No. 1 receiver]. He got one that's right there and that's ready to go. It's gonna be fun. ... It's crazy that we both have found each other over here in this Black and Yellow."
As Slay mentioned, Pittsburgh traded for superstar wide receiver DK Metcalf back in March and selected rookie QB Will Howard in the 2025 draft. Metcalf and Rodgers spent some time playing catch this spring, long before the latter was signed, while Howard has been extremely open about sharing the QB room with Rodgers and learning under him, again, even before the deal was done. Earlier this week, he added that Rodgers has been "awesome to me so far."
"Aaron's just been so willing to help me," Howard said during an episode of the Chipped Ham & Football podcast published Tuesday. "He's like, literally, 'As much or as little as you want me to help you, I'll be there.' He's already given me tips, little things here and there. Even in the meeting room, on the field, in my drops, different little things."
All that to say—it sounds like everyone is leaning into the Rodgers era, underscoring what Slay told Kimes. This is a guy that really has done it all, which should definitely work in his favor come the fall. Steelers fans, cross your fingers.