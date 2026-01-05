Steelers vs. Ravens: Live Scores and Updates from Week 18’s AFC North Championship Game
The NFL season will come to a close on Sunday night in Pittsburgh. We'll have you covered up-to-the-minute here at SI.
It all comes down to this. The Steelers and Ravens will square off tonight in Pittsburgh with everything on the line. Sunday’s matchup is a de facto AFC North championship game—win, and the division title is yours. Lose, and the season is over. We’ll have you covered all night long here at Sports Illustrated with live score updates, commentary, analysis, and more. Follow along!
