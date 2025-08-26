Steelers Release Veteran WR Who Was Hoping to Become Key Aaron Rodgers Target
After he spent training camp with the Steelers, wide receiver Robert Woods's bid to play a 13th NFL season may reportedly have to continue elsewhere.
Pittsburgh is releasing Woods, according to a Tuesday morning report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
"The door is open for a possible return," Rapoport wrote on social media. "Either way, he plans to play in 2025."
Woods, 33, was picked in the second round by the Bills in 2013 after a productive three-year career with USC. He has spent five years with the Rams, four with Buffalo, two with the Texans, and one with the Titans.
He posted his only two 1,000-yard seasons with Los Angeles, and won a Super Bowl ring with the Rams in 2021 despite a November ACL tear. In 2024, he played 15 games with Houston, catching 20 passes for 203 yards in his first season without a receiving touchdown.
The Steelers, led by quarterback Aaron Rodgers, will open their season on Sept. 7 against the Jets.