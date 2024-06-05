Steelers to Sign CB Cameron Sutton Three Months After Arrest, per Report
Three months after being arrested on a charge of misdemeanor domestic battery, cornerback Cameron Sutton has landed with a new team.
Sutton is signing a one-year contract with the Pittsburgh Steelers, according to a Wednesday morning report from Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. Sutton, 29, previously played six years for the Steelers from 2017-22.
The signing follows the Detroit Lions' release of Sutton on March 21, after police in Hillsborough County, Florida indicated they were had unsuccessfully been looking for him for two weeks.
Sutton surrendered on March 31 and was eventually booked on a misdemeanor domestic battery charge; Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reported that he was "released (from jail) on his own recognizance."
The Tennessee product started every game for the Lions in 2023, registering an interception and 65 tackles. As many reporters noted Wednesday, it is still possible that Sutton could face league discipline to begin the 2024 season.