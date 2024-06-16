Steelers' T.J. Watt's Biggest Motivator Is Having No Career Playoff Wins
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt is entering his eighth year in the NFL and he's accomplished almost every high accolade you can think of for a defensive player in his career except one big one: winning a playoff game.
The Steelers have made the playoffs in four of his previous seven seasons, but the team hasn't made it past their first postseason game since the 2016 season, which was the year before Watt was drafted.
Pittsburgh as a franchise isn't a stranger to winning—the team holds a tied record of six Super Bowl titles. But, that success hasn't been present since Watt's been on the team, and he's ready for that to change.
"For me, it is all about no playoff wins," Watt said of his biggest motivator, via The Athletic's Mark Kaboly. "I am trying to do anything I can do. We have so much turnover year to year and so many new guys that it is trying to learn as much as possible coming from guys from other organizations that have done it and won championships since being in the league. I am going to do whatever is possible to win. It is about not taking any day for granted, and when it comes down to executing and working, putting everything aside and getting it done."
Watt wasn't able to play in the Steelers' wild-card matchup vs. the Buffalo Bills in January because he sprained his left MCL in Week 18. Otherwise, he played in the team's three previous postseason games.
Watt, who turns 30 in October, is a former NFL Defensive Player of the Year, a four-time first-team All-Pro member and a six-time Pro Bowler. He also tied Michael Strahan's record of 22.5 sacks in a single season, which is the league high.