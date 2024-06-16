Steelers' T.J. Watt Won't Pinpoint a Perfect Time to Retire From NFL
As Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt turns 30 years old in October during his eighth NFL season this year, he's beginning to be asked about his retirement plan.
While Watt doesn't plan on retiring any day soon, he also doesn't have a set timeline on when he expects to hang up his helmet for the last time. He does have a prime example in his older brother J.J. Watt, who retired after the 2022 season, to help him make his decision, too.
“I don’t know if I want to play forever, but who knows? It is too hard to say,” Watt said, via The Athletic's Mark Kaboly. “J.J. always said he didn’t want to play super long, then things happened and he ended up playing longer. I won’t know until that moment comes. I feel great right now, so I am kind of just living in the moment.
“I don’t have forever to play,” Watt continued. “I have always approached the game as right now, and I have never taken it for granted, and that hasn’t changed at all.”
The question of retirement has been posed for Watt as many players at the top of their defensive positions have retired in their early 30s. Watt's older brother J.J. retired at 33, his other older brother Derek retired at 31 and Los Angeles Rams' Aaron Donald just retired at age 32.
Watt's contract runs through the 2025 season, so it sounds like next year will bring the telling decision for the former NFL Defensive Player of the Year. He could either retire, sign an extension or even change teams like his brother J.J. did late in his career.