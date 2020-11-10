What Happens if the Steelers COVID List Can't Return?

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers received some rough news on Tuesday morning when they had to place four players, including quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, on their Reserve/COVID-19 list.

Roethlisberger, along with inside linebacker Vince Williams, running back Jaylen Samuels and offensive lineman Jerald Hawkins, were considered "high risk" close contact with tight end Vance McDonald, who tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday.

The four players are eligible to return to the team after five days if they receive back-to-back negative COVID-19 tests and show no symptoms. That would allow them to return to the team by Saturday in order to play Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals.

If they don't return, the Steelers are looking at a different team in Week 10. All four players have some role on the team, in some capacity or the other, but could need to be replaced - including McDonald.

So, what do the Steelers look like without their five COVID players?

Quarterback: Without Roethlisberger

Without Roethlisberger, the Steelers turn to backup quarterback Mason Rudolph. Personally, I didn't expect Rudolph's first start of the season to come until Week 17 when the AFC was already locked up. But here we are.

Last season, Rudolph stepped in for Roethlisberger when the quarterback's season ended with elbow surgery. The performance of the then second-year passer was, um, ok.

Rudolph led the Steelers to five wins and three losses before being benched for Devlin Hodges. He completed 62% of his passes for 1,765 yards but threw nine interceptions to his 13 touchdowns.

Fans weren't happy with Rudolph's play, and Hodges quickly became a Pittsburgh sensation when he stepped in as Rudolph dealt with a concussion. And then again when Hodges was put in during the second quarter against the Bengals.

The Bengals defense isn't anything to talk about. Rudolph likely won't have many issues working against them need be.

The offense does change, though. James Conner should become the bell cow to a large degree, expect much more underneath routes that were run last season, and finally, don't think it's going to be a high-scoring game.

Tight End: Without McDonald

This doesn't change much. If anything, the Steelers will just use Zach Gentry more as a blocking option.

Eric Ebron has played well in both the passing and running game. He's blocking just fine, leaving little worry he won't be able to fill McDonald's shoes as well in Week 10.

If anything, it's less protection for Rudolph, but realistically, McDonald being out doesn't change much.

Running Back: Without Samuels

No one really knows what the running back order is. Some may think Samuels sits above Anthony McFarland on the depth chart. Some may think he doesn't. Truthfully, no one knows.

Samuels has played just 10% of the Steelers' offensive snaps this season and 32% on special teams. There's not much of a role that needs to be replaced, and certainly, not one McFarland can't handle.

Offensive Line: Without Hawkins

Bad week to waive an offensive lineman, huh?

The Steelers released guard Stefen Wisniewski on Saturday and are now left with limited options to replace Hawkins. Of course, Hawkins' role isn't massive, but he does play jumbo tight end, which has been leaned on plenty by the Steelers.

Derwin Gray might be the best option to move outside. He's listed as a guard but plays across the line and has the most experience on the team. He spent last season on the practice squad but has been on the 53-man roster for most of the season.

Promoting Anthony Coyle is also an option. Coyle does play the tradition tackle role and has been in Pittsburgh since the middle of last season.

It'll likely be a combination of both, but Gray should handle the larger role while Coyle plays filler.

Inside Linebacker: Without Williams

The Steelers are beat up on defense and losing Williams isn't going to help. The inside linebacker has been a rock for this team in 2020, totaling 45 tackles, three sacks and 14 tackle for loss.

Pittsburgh is already without Devin Bush, who was placed on Injured Reserve with a torn ACL. Robert Spillane has filled in for the second-year backer and has played considerable well, but that doesn't mean it's ideal to have him as the head honcho on the inside.

Avery Williamson joining the team last week is huge. The former New York Jet has starting experience and can fill in for Williams if needed. For fans, it might be exciting to see what Williamson can bring to the table for the first time in a Steelers uniform.

It certainly hurts the defense as a whole. Williams has played 78% of the defensive snaps on the inside. He's their experienced linebacker who leads communication from the middle of the field.

Only having to worry about the Bengals helps. It lessens the worry for Spillane and Williamson to man the linebacking group. But it's still a major loss.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.