Steelers Fixed Run Game In Classic, Unconventional Manner

It's never what you think with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers love throwing us all through a loop. And yes, even us at AllSteelers, were prepped for every scenario in the second round, except the one that happened.

With limited centers left on the board, a quickly-depleting tackle class and full expectations they'd take an offensive lineman in round two, the Steelers draft a tight end.

And it made sense.

Pat Freiermuth's 6'5, 258-pound frame already screams "blocking tight end." Replacing Vance McDonald and hopefully finding Eric Ebron's eventual successor were certainly on the list for the Steelers during this draft. And with Zach Gentry being their best option prior to the pick, finding someone reliable was almost a must at some point through seven rounds.

Freiermuth fixes two needs, though. He's a tight end with as much potential as anyone drafted in the second round, and an immediate member of the Steelers' run package because of his blocking ability.

"If they tell me to go in there and block the whole game, I'm going to do that," Freiermuth said, following his selection. "I think they're going to move me around the offense a lot and make mismatches, but when they ask me to go in there and block, I'm going to do it. I'm excited to be a part of that offense."

Tight end's coach Alfredo Roberts envisions the rookie taking on a role similar to McDonald's. The backup tight end played 44% of the team's offensive snaps in 2020, but was only thrown to 20 times, being a critical part of the run game.

"[Freiermuth] has some position flexibility," Robert said. "He will be kind of a throwback tight end because he can play the position and do some multiple things."

The Steelers then went out, passed on the enter many believed they'd pick in Dillon Radunz, and instead drafted Kendrick Green out of Illinois.

"That's a guy we had our eye on," offensive line coach Adrian Klemm said on Green. "We love the way that he plays in terms of what we have been talking about and in terms of changing our demeanor. Just the type of attitude that we want to carry onto the field, he embodies all of that."

The swing guard only spent four of his 33 games playing center, but will fly into Pittsburgh with full expectations of replacing Maurkice Pouncey.

Klemm, and Green, believe the transition will be smooth. Even if it's a learning curve, Green provides experience at left and right guard and center, allowing him to fill in across the offensive line, if needed.

"I think it's not something I haven't done before," Green said. "Honestly, I think we'll be fine. I just want to come in and be a sponge like I said and learn as much as possible as fast as possible."

Green made as much sense, if not more, than Freiermuth, though. Google a scouting report about him and you'll notice a trend. Time and time again, Green is mentioned as being a phenomenal run blocker. And not one that strives on technique, but one that's known for his gritty personality on the field.

"He is so athletic. He has great balance," Klemm described Green's run-blocking ability. "You know, some people could say that maybe he's too aggressive at times, but I'd rather be that than have to beg him to be aggressive. He just runs off the ball like I said before, he's not timid at all and he throws his hands. He can redirect. He's got feet with a good center of gravity. His change of direction is excellent, and he just finishes plays with a nasty demeanor and imposes his will every play."

All of this follows Najee Harris. The Steelers walked into the NFL Draft with the running game at the top of their priority list. They started with the most important piece and decided they're going to get the best fits for their team - now and later - to fill the remaining holes.

Leaving Day 2 without a left tackle does carry some concern with it. Trusting Chuks Okorafor over Benny Snell Jr., B.J. Finney and Zach Gentry is very reasonable, though.

"It's our intentions to turn around the run game," head coach Mike Tomlin said on Thursday. "Whether or not our work is complete as we sit here tonight in that regard or not, whether it's the acquisition of players, the development of schematics, the finding of cohesion within our staff, all of that is irrelevant in terms of completeness tonight. Our intentions are to improve our running game."

After Day 2, the run game seems a lot brighter than it did the morning of the draft.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.