Steelers Draft Preview: Running Back

Steelers Draft Preview is a series of articles that previews each position group and breaks down potential draft targets for the Steelers. For a preview of the quarterback position, click here.

A myriad of questions surround the Pittsburgh Steelers as they head into the 2020 NFL offseason. Will Ben Roethlisberger return at full health? Is Bud Dupree going to remain a member of the organization through the next few years? What steps will the team take in order to clear the proper cap space to accomplish said feat?

One item on the menu that isn't necessarily hot on the block, however, is the Steelers situation at running back.

Perhaps situation isn't the right word, because when healthy, the stable of James Conner, Benny Snell and Jaylen Samuels is an effective mode of transportation for the football. The key words: when healthy.

The best ability is availability, and that's something Conner has struggled to provide in his three year tenure in Pittsburgh. His rookie campaign ended in MCL surgery with two games left to play, while his previous two seasons saw him miss a combined nine games with various shoulder and lower leg injuries.

It's not a easy road traveled, and to Conner's credit, he's been a stellar back when healthy enough to play. Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert tends to agree.

"James Conner had a disappointing season in James Conner's viewpoint and ours, as well" said Colbert back in February. "Our point to James was, 'You had an unfortunate year.' The year before that he was one of the best in the league. He's still a young player. We think there's something there. We know there's talent there. We hope James can regain it. And, if he's healthy, there's no reason he shouldn't. We don't want to say we don't have a starting running back because we feel we do."

Head coach Mike Tomlin shared a different tone on the matter.

"He didn’t spend a lot of time on the field healthy. But that’s as much a part of the game as blocking and tackling. We’ll assess it with him in an effort to minimize to what degree we can moving forward. But injuries are part of the game” said Tomlin via TribLive.com at his season-ending press conference.

"I’m not ready to talk about what 2020 looks like in terms of our agenda from a free-agency standpoint or a draft standpoint."

That's where we come in. Yet before we continue to potential draft candidates at the running back position, we must answer a few questions.

Will the Steelers actually look to add extra help at running back?

That's the burning question, but if we had to gauge Conner's expiring contract and Tomlin's not-so-ringing endorsement earlier in the offseason, our best guess is the team would like to address it sooner rather than later.

Would they do it via draft or free agency?

Well, given the team's minuscule amount of cap space and a plethora of other positions to address with said money, it's extremely unlikely the team will find a starting running back for pennies on the dollar. Therefore, the draft is the most likely place for change on the depth chart to happen.

What would the ripple effect be?

It's hard to imagine the Steelers carrying four active running backs and utilizing all four of them, and thus if a running back is drafted, someone would need to be sent packing. With the team still waiting on the final verdict of James Conner and recently drafting Benny Snell, it appears Jaylen Samuels may be the odd man out in this scenario.

With all the above stated, let's see who could potentially tote the rock for Steelers in the near future:

Early Targets

The top of the 2020 running back class contains names such as D'Andre Swift (Georgia), J.K. Dobbins (OSU), Jonathan Taylor (Wisconsin) and Clyde Edwards-Helaire (LSU).

The Steelers currently possess picks 49 and 102. Since the Steelers drafted Le'Veon Bell in 2013, an average of two running backs have been taken before the 49th overall pick. Pushing that number back to pick 102, an average of 6.5 running backs have been chosen at/before 102.

It appears to be a strong draft class of ball-carriers, yet if Pittsburgh was ultimately intrigued by any of the above backs, it's not a far-out scenario to imagine one of them will be available in the second round.

With Swift/Dobbins/Taylor each making cases to be the first back off the board, it's more likely than not that Edwards-Helaire would be the odd man out that falls down draft boards.

That might not be such a terrible thing for Steelers fans.

In Matt Miller's post-combine mock draft, Miller had both Edwards-Helaire and Dobbins falling past the team in the second round. In a CBS Sports mock draft, the only running back taken before pick no. 49 is D'Andre Swift, as Ryan Wilson has the Steelers selecting Jonathan Taylor with their first pick.

Another name that could potentially land in Pittsburgh is Florida State's Cam Akers. Akers told Joe Rutter of TribLive.com that he had a formal meeting scheduled with the Steelers at the NFL Combine, the only running back known (publicly) to have one with the team. Utah's Zack Moss is another name to watch on day two of the draft.

Mid/Late Round Picks

If the team wants to look in the mid-rounds, a handful of serviceable running backs should be available for the picking.

There's no secret I've been preaching the choir on Boston College's AJ Dillon, selecting him in multiple mock drafts and even taking to the twitter-verse to make it known to the world.

Another potential steal in the mid-rounds could be Maryland's Anthony McFarland, a shifty pass-catching back that could provide a nice change of pace with Benny Snell in the future, should the team opt to go that route. Other potential backs that could go late day two/early day three include Arizona State's Eno Benjamin, Florida's Lamical Perine and Ke'Shawn Vaughn (Vanderbilt).

Should the team opt to exercise their second and third-round selections on other positions, multiple picks in the fourth round may give the Steelers ammunition to trade up and grab any of the above, or simply give them flexibility to wait for one to fall to their liking.

When it comes to the later rounds, there still remains a handful of productive guys the Steelers could entertain. UCLA's Josh Kelly performed well at the Senior Bowl and NFL Combine, while Antonio Gibson (Memphis) has been a hot riser since draft season has gone full swing.

Could Pittsburgh find another contributor on the last day of the draft? Before Benny Snell (4th round, 2019) and Jaylen Samuels (5th round, 2018) were selected on day three, Chris Rainey (5th round, 2012) was the last back taken in the later rounds of the draft by Pittsburgh.

Other draft-worthy running backs via Sports Illustrated's Kevin Hanson: Reggie Corbin (Illinois), James Robinson (Illinois State), Darrynton Evans (App State), Darius Anderson (TCU) and DeeJay Dallas (Miami FL).

Final Thoughts

The need to draft a running back in Pittsburgh isn't quite alarming, but it feels as if Mike Tomlin and others in the organization have a good grip on the fire alarm, and they're staring right at James Conner. It's entirely up to Conner to stay healthy and prove himself to be the back we saw in 2018.

Even if he does, will the Steelers be willing to pay him? What sort of money would Conner be in search of?

These are all questions that will have to be answered at the conclusion of the 2020 season. However, the team likely won't want to be in a position of need to pay Conner regardless of performance.

Drafting a running back makes sense on a number of occasions, whether it be early or later in the draft. The team's best choice of strategy? Address position of immediate needs first, select a ball-carrier when the timing is right.

Best case scenario- AJ Dillon is available on day three

Worst case scenario- The Steelers trade up in the second to grab a running back

Most likely scenario- Pittsburgh plays it by ear. Only top tier guy will be considered in second, barring a fall, team addresses RB after second round.

Early name to watch- Cam Akers

Late name to watch- Antonio Gibson

Dark horse pick- AJ Dillon