Top Defensive Targets for Steelers on Day Two of 2021 NFL Draft

After one round of the 2021 NFL Draft, the Pittsburgh Steelers have plenty of defensive help available on day two.

With the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft in the books, we now have a clearer picture of what the Pittsburgh Steelers look to accomplish for the rest of the draft.

Alabama running back Najee Harris now finds himself as the newest member of the Pittsburgh Steelers after months of links and flurries of mock drafts projecting the ball-carrier to land in Pittsburgh.

Plenty of talent dropped considerably following the first-round of the 2021 NFL Draft, and while the Steelers are favorites to continue to build on the offensive side of the ball, plenty of extremely talented defensive players are still up for grabs as day two of the NFL Draft approaches.

Courtesy of our friends at NFL Draft Bible on Sports Illustrated, we were able to identify top targets at possible positions the Steelers may target with individual scouting reports. Each player is accompanied by a small snippet from their respective breakdown, which you can find hyperlinked under the player's name.

Top defensive targets for the Steelers on day two of the 2021 NFL Draft:

Linebackers

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, LB, Notre Dame

Scouting report: "Without the power profile to be a fulltime linebacker in the box and coverage variance to be a safety, Owusu-Koramoah is a positionless player who some teams will value more than others. For creative defensive coordinators, he will be a chess piece to use in a variety of ways. For those teams in the market for athletic playmakers on the defensive side, Owusu-Koramoah is just what the doctor ordered."

Nick Bolton, LB, Missouri

Scouting report: "At the end of the day, Bolton has incredible instincts for the position with a smooth athletic profile and physicality to make a lot of plays moving forward. In the right situation, Bolton could end up hearing his name called somewhere in the first round of the 2021 draft."

Dylan Moses, LB, Alabama

Scouting report: "The problem is Moses looked like a shell of his former self in 2020. Many will attribute it to his return from injury, but Moses seemed to have a slow trigger and even worse eye discipline. If he can get back to 2018 form, someone may be in for a huge bargain. The once slam-dunk first-round prospect is more than likely going to come off the board on Day 2 with question marks galore."

Jabril Cox, LB, LSU

Scouting report: "He was one of the best players in the FCS during his tenure at NDSU, and quickly became not only one of the more talented defenders in the SEC, but in all of college football in 2020. With the competition question marks put to rest and another nice showing in Mobile at the Senior Bowl, expect to hear Cox’s name somewhere on Day 2 with the type of talent to become one of the better coverage linebackers in the entire league."

Pete Werner, LB, Ohio State

Scouting report: "Werner has the type of all-around profile to grab a starting role for many years. His level of growth over the last few seasons has been outstanding to see for the talented defender. With his combination of versatility, athleticism and frame, Werner could ascend to a three-down linebacker sometime early in his career."

Chazz Surratt, LB, North Carolina

Scouting report: "With his combination of length, athleticism and evolving game, Surratt is a high-upside off-ball linebacker who should hear his name called sometime on Day 2 of the 2021 draft."

Cornerbacks

Tyson Campbell, CB, Georgia

Scouting report: "The book on Campbell has yet to be written. His best football is clearly still ahead of him. With Campbell’s combination of size, length, athletic gifts and massive upside, he could be drafted much higher than his body of work might dictate."

Asante Samuel Jr, CB, Florida State

Scouting report: "For some, he might be better served playing inside on a more exclusive basis with the ability to match up against quicker slot receivers. Wherever he aligns, Samuel will do an admirable job. If used correctly, he has starter upside early in his NFL career."

Ifeatu Melifonwu, CB, Syracuse

Scouting report: "Day 2 abilities when locked in; has the movement skills to stick as a future starter at the NFL level in a heavy press-man scheme. Durability concerns could be one issue as he has dealt with various minor ailments."

Kelvin Joseph, CB, Kentucky

Scouting report: "Inconsistent in his route recognition leads him to be susceptible to double moves and blown coverages, showing his inexperience up to this point in his career. A late Day 2 cornerback prospect who has room to grow into a top-tier starting cornerback as he develops with more playing experience."

Aaron Robinson, CB, UCF

Scouting report: "Many teams will toy with moving Robinson outside on the next level with his combination of size and athleticism, but it remains to be seen how he would hold up. Robinson is a fringe Day 2 prospect, but his intriguing upside and speed will undoubtedly earn him a good hard look at the next level."

EDGE

Carlos Basham Jr, EDGE, Wake Forest

Scouting report: "There are some parallels here to Malik Jackson’s game coming out of the University of Tennessee. Currently, he projects as a top-50 overall selection, but could elevate into first-round territory due to his measurables (squats 700 pounds; benches 400 pounds)."

Ronnie Perkins, EDGE, Oklahoma

Scouting report: "After a failed drug test prior to the 2020 Peach Bowl that cost Perkins time heading into this past season, teams will need to make sure he checks out off the field. If he does, a selection in the top two rounds is not out of the question. He may be the most talented defender in the draft that most haven’t talked about nearly enough."

Joseph Ossai, EDGE, Texas

Scouting report: "With future improvements, Ossai has a chance to be a big-time disruptor at the next level. With his combination of explosiveness, physicality and bend, he has a chance to be a top 50 overall selection."

Quincy Roche, EDGE, Miami

Scouting report: "With his combination of technique, pass-rush plan and smoothness around the track, Roche will provide valuable reps on third downs in the ever-evolving passing league."

Azeez Ojulari, EDGE, Georgia

Scouting report: "Ojulari causes constant havoc, but will need to finish plays at a higher rate. If he can continue to tap into his overall potential, Ojulari could end up being the most dynamic pass rusher in the 2021 draft and the first off the board come April."

Donnie Druin is a Deputy Editor with AllSteelers. Follow Donnie on Twitter @DonnieDruin, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.