Tyson Campbell - Cornerback Georgia Bulldogs Scouting Report

TYSON CAMPBELL | Georgia | DC | #3 | Jr | 6012 | 185 | Plantation, FL | American Heritage | 03.17.00

Overview:

The youngest member of a highly-touted Georgia secondary, Campbell may end up being the highest upside player when all is said and done. Coming to the Bulldogs as one of the top recruits in the country, the Florida native is the type of height/weight/speed specimen who has future starting cornerback written all over him. Campbell is very patient at the line of scrimmage, possessing the hip flexibility and smooth transitions to turn and run with the best. There are flashes of athletic upside on film that can’t be taught. With further attention to detail and development, Campbell could finish as one of the most productive cornerbacks in the 2021 draft. However, that projection is all that exists currently when talking about Campbell. There just isn’t enough film to be comfortable taking him early. Campbell is super raw and is currently getting by solely as an athlete. His instincts are a bit hit or miss. To maximize his abilities, man coverage is now the only thing he is very comfortable with. There is almost no ball production during his career, needing a massive ascension to really take a place among the best of the class. Campbell is a little high legged, which can cause some longer transitions getting out of his back-pedal. The book on Campbell has yet to be written. His best football is clearly still ahead of him. With Campbell’s combination of size, length, athletic gifts and massive upside, he could be drafted much higher than his body of work might dictate.

Background:

Campbell has started 24 of 33 games played during his Bulldogs career. Missed five games during the 2019 season dealing with a shoulder injury. Was considered a five-star recruit by 247Sports, ESPN and Rivals coming out of American Heritage High School in Plantation, Florida. Was a state champion in the 100- and 200-meter dash in track and field while at American Heritage.

*Get more scouting reports just like this one at AllAccessFootball.com. Over 500 reports are being updated and will be available before the NFL Draft

*The Official 2021 NFL Draft Bible publication is now available for pre-order! Reserve your copy today or go ‘All Access’ and gain instant access to our scouting report database, featuring 500+ profiles and updated daily. Nobody brings you the names you need to know like NFL Draft Bible, become a disciple today and order here!

*CLICK HERE for more in-depth scouting reports, be sure to reserve your copy of the 2021 NFL Draft Bible Publication!

*View our updated dynasty fantasy football rookie ADP

*Listen to us on TWITCH. Follow and subscribe.