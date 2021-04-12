Our ShowsLatest NewsNFL DraftRankingsFantasy FootballSI.comMock Drafts
Kelvin Joseph - Cornerback Kentucky Wildcats Scouting Report

Scouting report for NFL Draft prospect Kelvin Joseph
KELVIN JOSEPH | Kentucky | CB | #1 | rSo | 6006 | 197 | Baton Rouge, LA | Scotlandville Magnet | 11.11.99

Joseph arrived at Kentucky as a transfer after playing in 11 games as a true freshman at LSU. After sitting out 2019 due to the NCAA transfer rules, Joseph burst onto the scene in his one year starting at Kentucky in 2020. Active feet in press coverage that move with excellent quickness on a lateral plane to mirror the release of the wide receiver. Impressive movement skills away from the line of scrimmage when watching him flip his hips on vertical routes to get back in phase. Noticeable burst out of his breaks when driving downhill on the ball whether he is in zone or man coverage. Displays beautiful ball skills that teams will covet to go along with his impressive length at the catch point. Lacks twitch in the short to intermediate area of the field playing away from the line of scrimmage. Inconsistent in his route recognition leads him to be susceptible to double moves and blown coverages, showing his inexperience up to this point in his career. A late Day 2 cornerback prospect who has room to grow into a top-tier starting cornerback as he develops with more playing experience.

Raised in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Four-star recruit according to 247Sports. Community and Leadership Development. Played in 11 games as a freshman. Transferred from LSU and redshirted the 2019 season. Started nine games in 2020 for Kentucky. Parents are separated. Three siblings. Standout basketball player in high school. Other than NFL ambitions, wants to create music and help the needy.

