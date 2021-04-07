Our ShowsLatest NewsNFL DraftRankingsFantasy FootballSI.comMock Drafts
Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah - 4-3 Outside Linebacker Notre Dame Fighting Irish Scouting Report

Scouting report for NFL Draft prospect Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah
Author:
Publish date:

JEREMIAH OWUSU-KORAMOAH | Notre Dame | OB | #6 | rJr | 6006 | 218 | 4.48e | Hampton, VA | Bethel | 11.04.99

Overview: 

In his first year as Notre Dame’s starting rover, Owusu-Koramoah added a level of explosiveness that had been absent from the position for the Irish. That level of play took on a whole other level of impact in 2020, becoming one of the most dynamic defenders in the nation. As a former safety, his short-area quickness and overall range were displayed at the position. He plays a lot as an overhang over the No. 2 receiver, flashing big-time potential in run support off the edge. Owusu-Koramoah actually does some nice work in man-to-man coverage, quickly closing to make plays on the football. No matter where the ball is, he always seems to be involved. At 6-foot-1 and 216 pounds, he is a tweener who is a bit of an odd fit schematically. Without the power profile to be a fulltime linebacker in the box and coverage variance to be a safety, Owusu-Koramoah is a positionless player who some teams will value more than others. For creative defensive coordinators, he will be a chess piece to use in a variety of ways. For those teams in the market for athletic playmakers on the defensive side, Owusu-Koramoah is just what the doctor ordered.

Background: 

Originally recruited as a safety, he played the rover position in the team’s 4-2-5 base set. Was coached by William Beverley at Bethel High School in Hampton, Virginia.

jok

