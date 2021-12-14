Eight Browns Players Test Positive for COVID-19

The Cleveland Browns eight players, including five starters, test positive.

The Cleveland Browns have placed eight players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list

Guard Drew Forbes, tight end Austin Hooper, wide receiver Jarvis Landry, defensive end Takkarist McKinley, guard Wyatt Teller and tackle Jedrick Wills on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

They also placed wide receiver JoJo Natson and tight end Ross Travis on the Practice Squad/COVID-19 list.

According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, all eight players have tested positive for COVID-19.

Under the NFL's COVID-19 protocols, all vaccinated players will need to test negative twice within 24 hours and be symptom-free for 48 hours in order to return to the team. Unvaccinated players will need to quarantine for 10 days.

