Steelers Make Roman Wilson Situation Worse With Latest Move

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers don't know what the future holds for Roman Wilson, but this season, their second-year wide receiver is going to ride the bench. In their latest depth chart release, the Steelers made that very clear.

Up until the Steelers signed Adam Thielen and Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Wilson stood as the backup option to Calvin Austin III and DK Metcalf. He was listed on the depth chart alongside Scotty Miller and ahead of Ben Skowronek and Ke'Shawn Williams.

During the team's first depth chart with Thielen on the roster, Wilson remained as the primary backup, with Thielen being listed as the third-string with Skowronek.

Now, things are different.

Steelers New Depth Chart

The Steelers released their official depth chart for Week 16 against the Detroit Lions and have shifted Wilson down. He is now listed as the only fourth-string option on the roster, sitting behind every other wide receiver in the room.

The chart reads as follows:

First String: DK Metcalf, Calvin Austin III

Second String: Adam Thielen, Scotty Miller

Third String: Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Ben Skowronek

Fourth String: Roman Wilson

Oct 26, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Roman Wilson (10) reacts during the fourth quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Wilson has been inactive for the Steelers during their last two games and will likely remain inactive for the remainder of the season. Head coach Mike Tomlin explained it as having other veteran options, and quarterback Aaron Rodgers acknowledged that Thielen and Valdes-Scantling brought experience to the group that was needed.

"I thought the energy was good, not a big believer in coincidences. So, I’ve got to think that just Marquez [Valdes-Scantling] and Adam [Thielen] out there made a difference from a professionalism standpoint," Rodgers said after the Ravens game. "Not saying those other guys don’t have professionalism. I love all ofour the guys, but I just think there was an extra level of focus this week."

Wilson Done With Steelers?

With the news, the belief that Wilson may be on his way out of the Steelers locker room after the season continues to grow. The third-round pick missed most of his rookie year because of injuries and returned in the offseason with high hopes and plenty of confidence from the organization.

He's yet to put that confidence on the field and it appears that the team was done waiting for it to show up. So, they benched him.

What their plans next year are is unknown, but it's hard to vision a roster with Wilson being a key contributor in 2026. With his latest slide, he may be closer to being cut than becoming a star for the Steelers.

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter for the latest news and updates on the Pittsburgh Steelers