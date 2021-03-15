JuJu Smith-Schuster Has Told Teammates He's Likely Leaving Steelers

PITTSBURGH -- JuJu Smith-Schuster has begun telling teammates he won't be returning to the Pittsburgh Steelers, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafalo.

Smith-Schuster, who's considered one of the top wide receivers in free agency, posted a picture on social media thanking the city o Pittsburgh for his time here.

"No matter what happens this week, if I'm back or if I'm somewhere else, just know that I will never see Pittsburgh as just 4 yrs of my life, but a part of who I am," Smith-Schuster wrote.

The former second-round draft pick accumulated 308 receptions, 3,726 yards and 26 touchdowns in four years with the Steelers. Both the team and Smith-Schuster have publicly stated they want to keep the receiver in Pittsburgh but will likely be unable to do so due to their salary cap situation.

The NFL's contact period for free agency begins Monday, March 15 at noon. Teams can start signing players on Wednesday at 4 p.m. The Steelers have 19 players scheduled to hit free agency.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.