Kenny Pickett Spark Not Enough for Steelers to Beat Jets

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers hosted the New York Jets in Week 4, made a change at quarterback, and appeared to find a much-needed spark. But in the end, the defense couldn't hold as the team fell 24-20, moving to 1-3 on the season.

The Jets won the coin toss and elected to kick, sending the ball to the Steelers offense to start the game. Pittsburgh's opening drive went 35 yards to the Jets' 46-yard line but was stalled for a punt.

New York took over on their own 9-yard line. Three players later, they punted. One play later, a pass from Mitch Trubisky slipped through the hands of Diontae Johnson and into the hands of Lamarcus Joyner for an interception.

The Steelers defense held strong, stopping a drive that started at the 36-yard line at the 20-yard line, leaving the Jets to kick a field goal. The first points of the game came on a 38-yard kick from Greg Zuerlein.

After a three-and-out by the Steelers, New York got the ball again on their own 30-yard line. Behind 48 receiving yards from Elijah Moore, the Jets drove 70 yards and topped off their second scoring drive with a reserve pass to from Braxton Berrios to Zach Wilson for a touchdown. Jets increased their lead to 10-0 with 12:37 left in the second quarter.

Starring at an early deficit, Pittsburgh marched their way down the field to the Jets 23-yard line before a sack held them to a field goal. Chris Boswell put the ball through the uprights to move the score to 10-3.

After exchanging punts, the Jets took over on their own 46-yard line with 2:32 remaining in the first half. They drove to the Steelers 29-yard line in an effort to extend their lead before the half, but a deep ball from Wilson was intercepted by Cam Sutton, giving the ball back to Pittsburgh with 20 seconds left on the clock.

A completion to Pat Freiermuth and a roughing the passer penalty, Pittsburgh set up a 59-yard field goal by Boswell - a career-long and Acrisure Stadium record for the veteran kicker.

The Steelers trailed 10-6 at the half.

They held the Jets on third and long to open the second half and the Steelers made a change at quarterback, bringing in rookie Kenny Pickett to relieve starter Mitch Trubisky. He was eased in and handed the ball off to Harris three times before sneaking for a first down on fourth and one.

But Pickett's first NFL pass was a deep shot into double coverage intended for Chase Claypool. Lamarcus Joyner tipped the ball to Jordan Whitehead for an interception.

But the Steelers responded with a pick of their own. Minkah Fitzpatrick corralled a tipped pass from Wilson and took it down to the four-yard line. Pickett capped the short drive with a one-yard touchdown run, the first score of his career, to give the Steelers the lead at 13-10.

The defense held strong to get the ball back with five minutes remaining in the third quarter. 12 plays and 82 yards later, Pickett pushed his way into the endzone for his second rushing touchdown of the game. Pittsburgh extended their lead to 20-10 with 13:36 remaining.

The Jets did what they needed to, to keep the game close on their next drive, taking the ball 81 yards in a little over six minutes to find the endzone and move the score to 20-17 with 7:35 left on the clock.

The Steelers began to drive on their next possession, taking the ball to the Jets 36-yard line. A high pass from Pickett bounced off the hands of Pat Freiermuth along the sideline and was intercepted by Michael Carter, handing New York the ball on their 36-yard line with 3:34 remaining in the game.

New York persevered, driving 10 plays and 65 yards to find the endzone with 16 seconds remaining - handing them the win.

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Steelers Bench Mitch Trubisk for Kenny Pickett

Terrell Edmunds Suffers Concussion Against Jets

Antonio Brown Defends Exposing Himself to Woman in Hotel Pool

Sparks Show George Pickens How Special Steelers Offense Will Be

Matt Canada Has a Message for the Steelers Offense