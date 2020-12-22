Five Steelers Voted to 2021 Pro Bowl

The Pittsburgh Steelers will send two offensive and three defensive players to the 2021 Pro Bowl.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will send five representatives to the 2021 NFL Pro Bowl.

Maurkice Pouncey, David DeCastro, T.J. Watt, Cameron Heyward and Minkah Fitzpatrick have been selected to the 2021 Pro Bowl. All but DeCastro are starters.

Watt was named AFC Defensive Player of the Month for November, the second time this season. He currently sits second in the NFL with 12 sacks and is considered a frontrunner for Defensive Player of the Year.

Heyward earns his fourth Pro Bowl selection in his sixth year as the Steelers defensive captain. He currently has 41 tackles, three sacks and one interception - the first of his NFL career.

Fitzpatrick has nine pass defenses, four interceptions, including a pick-six, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery. He's continued his All-Pro career for the second season in Pittsburgh, now adding back-to-back Pro Bowl selections to his resume.

DeCastro and Pouncey remain veteran leaders on the offensive line. DeCastro was honored with his fifth Pro Bowl selection, while Pouncey will attend his ninth.

The Pro Bowl was originally scheduled for Jan. 31 but was canceled due to COVID-19 concerns. Instead, the league is working with EA Sports to conduct a week-long e-sports event with the players.

