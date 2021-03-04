Steelers Agree to New Contract for Ben Roethlisberger

The Pittsburgh Steelers make it official; Ben Roethlisberger will be their quarterback in 2021.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have signed Ben Roethlisberger to a new contract for the 2021 season.

The Steelers announced on Thursday that they have reached an agreement with the quarterback for another season in Pittsburgh.

"We are excited we were able to come to an agreement with Ben Roethlisberger on a new contract for him to return to the Steelers in 2021," said General Manager Kevin Colbert. "We know that Ben can still play at a high level and do special things for this team. Our goal remains the same – to put together a roster that will compete for another championship. We are happy that Ben will be one of our leaders to help us accomplish that goal."

Roethlisberger, 39, was set to take on a $41.25 million cap hit in 2021. Team President Art Rooney II released a statement last month confirming the mutual desire for the Steelers to bring back Roethlisberger and said the next step would be to negotiate a contract.

Roethlisberger threw for 3,803 yards, 33 touchdowns, second-most in his career, 10 interceptions in 2020, leading the Steelers to a 12-4 record.

"It is my greatest honor to be a Pittsburgh Steeler and give my all for this organization," said Roethlisberger. "I am grateful to be at this stage of my career and more than happy to adjust my contract in a way that best helps the team to address other players who are so vital to our success. I love this game and love to compete, and I believe in this team and my ability to deliver when called upon. It all starts with great preparation and I am ready to go."

The financial details of Roethlisberger's contract have not yet been released. AllSteelers will continue to provide new information as details emerge.

