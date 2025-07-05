Former Steelers WR Chase Claypool Shares Major Career Update
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers drafted Chase Claypool in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft, but only had two and a half seasons with him before trading him to the Chicago Bears.
By the time Claypool left Pittsburgh, there were concerns about his production on the field. When he arrived in Chicago, things went worse, catching 18 passes for 191 yards and a touchdown in 10 games. After just those 10 games, he was traded to the Miami Dolphins to finish out his rookie contract.
The following summer, he signed with the Buffalo Bills, but was released with an injury before the season. Now, he's opening up about the toe injury and the lengthy recovery process he went through.
"My first season-ending injury in 18 years came at the worst possible time. I felt like God was playing a joke on me…
"It’s been a year since I’ve posted on Instagram, and almost nobody knows what actually happened to me.
"Signing with Buffalo was the best thing that could’ve ever happened to me. I was the strongest, fastest, and most prepared I had ever been. I was playing my best football — working my way up from LAST (14th) string to taking first-team reps by camp. Most of all, I was doing it with a group of guys I truly appreciated.
"I want to thank Josh for taking me in the way he did, AJ and Greg for showing me the kindness they did, the entire receiver room who made me feel like family, the O-line for having my back always, and my receiver coach, who never failed to check on me throughout this entire last year — sending me motivational videos and helping me get past what I was going through. As well as a thank you to Coach McDermott and Beane for affording me the opportunity. It was a pleasure.
"I tore a ligament and a tendon in my second toe and have been rehabbing, working out, and recovering every day for the past year. I am back to being the strongest and fastest I’ve ever been and couldn’t be more excited to step back out on the field and let my actions speak for themselves. I deeply and truly believe that the pieces will align, and I will work my way into the position to show off what’s been suppressed these last two years.
Claypool is just 26 years old and ready to return to the league. Before his time with the Steelers ended, he recorded two 800-yard seasons and 11 touchdowns, including a nine-touchdown rookie season.
Now, he wants another chance and could get one. If he's healthy and teams need weapons on the outside, he's young enough for some team to give him a shot this summer.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!