Steelers Get Concerning DB News
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers added a few new names this offseason, sparking plenty of conversation about if they're prepared enough to make a Super Bowl run. One key part of that are the veterans they added to their defensive backfield, including a name that has some concerns about his health.
The newcomers in Jalen Ramsey and Darius Slay should be able to make the Steelers' defensive backfield stronger. Slay comes off a Super Bowl with the Philadelphia Eagles and is slated to start opposite of Joey Porter Jr. at cornerback.
But there is one lingering concern about his knee. Apparently, enough concern for people to be talking about it, and at 34-years-old, you have to take any injury into account on how much a player has left in the tank.
If something were to happen to Slay, what's the Steelers plan? Is it as simple as moving Ramsey to the outside full-time?
On the other side of the Steelers defensive notes is T.J. Watt. Everyone is waiting for a contract extension to be signed by the former Defensive Player of the Year, but reports continue to make it clear that the two sides aren't very close. Is it a concern that they haven't gotten anything done yet? No. But it does bring up the conversation of what happens if they can't work something out.
But if the Steelers are going to trade Watt, they'll need a pretty big return. A team can't give up their best player for nothing, even if they can't come to an agreement on a new deal.
A first round pick and some is what many fans are anticipating and feel comfortable with. Well, one NFL insider believes it's not going to be that. Instead, he revealed what teams would offer for Watt and how it's not as great of a deal as everyone is trying to create.
If the Steelers can't figure out something with Watt, but also can't get decent trade value for him, where do they go next?
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!