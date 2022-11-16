PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers opened rookie DeMarvin Leal's 21-day activation window, allowing him to return to practice while remaining on Injured Reserve. The third-round pick has spent the last four weeks rehabbing a knee injury.

Leal underwent surgery on a torn meniscus that he suffered during practice earlier in the season. The expected return time was originally 4-6 weeks, which Leal believes is still the right outlook.

The rookie says his first practice went fine, and it's not the injury that he's trying to overcome as Pittsburgh shifts into winter.

"It feels good. Just trying to get used to the weather now," Leal said. "Coming back, first time practicing and it's snowing outside. Just trying to get used to the weather now, everything else is good."

Growing up in Texas and attending Texas A&M, Leal has no experience playing in conditions like this.

"Straight Texas. Straight heat."

For the last two days, it's been near freezing in Pittsburgh, a perfect welcome-back present for the defensive end.

"Yesterday, when it started to really come down, I'm in a little rookie meeting looking outside like 'what is this.' I've never seen snow fall like rain before," he laughed.

Leal said there's no pain left in his knee and he feels like he's ready to get back out there. The team's expectation for him right now is to take it day-by-day while he tests his body after the missed time.

He'll have until Dec. 7 to be added back to the 53-man roster. That is, if he adapts to the cold temperatures.

"For now just trying to see how much I can do," Leal said. "What I can do right now and proceed from there."

