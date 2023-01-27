Steelers Hint What Changes Are Coming on Offense

The Pittsburgh Steelers will not add to one group, but certainly left the door open for improvements in another.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers were pleased with the progression of their offense in the second half of the season, so much so that they decided to keep offensive coordinator Matt Canada in place for another year. And heading into the offseason, they have plans on how they'll improve the group for 2023.

Speaking with the media for his post-season wrap-up, team president Art Rooney II addressed a number of things he'd like to see take another step forward next season. The big one?

"Score more points."

The plan isn't to blow the whole thing up, though. The Steelers believe they have pieces in place for this group to grow together, and will keep their eyes on implementing change only where they see fit.

That doesn't sound like adding any skill positions. When All Steelers asked Rooney if building around Kenny Pickett was top priority this offseason, the Steelers president made it known that they believe many of the skill positions are already in good shape.

"I think we have a lot of good young players on offense, so we may have a lot of the pieces around him that we need," Rooney said on building around Pickett and the offense. "Now, you can always use another piece. And, you know, we'll be looking for the other pieces. But I think we have a pretty good young group there."

That could rule out drafting wide receiver and former Pitt teammate of Pickett's, Jordan Addison. It could also mean players like Steven Sims and Calvin Austin will compete for a decently-sized role in the slot this summer.

The place Rooney didn't shy away from saying the team needed to improve in, however, was the offensive line.

"I think that we did get better as the season went on, and that's encouraging. But we're not going to say we can't improve," Rooney said. "I mean, we're going to look for ways to improve. I think overall, consistency is something we could do better with. We had some guys that were a little inconsistent, and we've got to do better in that regard."

The left side of the line, Dan Moore Jr. and Kevin Dotson, are likely the players who would be considered for replacement this offseason.

Rooney made it known that the Steelers will stick to their usual approach of not passing up on players too good to slide to them in the draft. He also mentioned a trend of making splash trades and signings and didn't rule out any more this spring.

For the most part, though, it felt like the Steelers have a rough draft of their offseason approach. And it feels like if they're making any noise on offense, it's going to be on the offensive line.

"Obviously, a key factor in the season was having a rookie starting quarterback that stepped in abouta quarter of the way through the season," Rooney said. "The progression of Kenny [Pickett] I think was obvious, and good to see, and hopefully something that we'll continue to buildon next year."

