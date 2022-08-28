Steelers Finish Preseason Perfect But Suffer Three Big Injuries

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers finish the preseason unbeaten, defeating the Detroit Lions 19-9 in their preseason finale at Acrisure Stadium.

The Steelers opened the game with their starters and sent the defense out first - winning the coin toss and deferring until the second half. The Lions started off with a 15-yard grab by T.J. Hockenson but were stalled afterwards. That led to an exchange of three-and-outs by both teams before the Steelers offensive took over on their own 15-yard line.

Mitch Trubisky and the starters drove 58 yards, highlighted by a 38-yard pass to Dointae Johnson, before two holding penalties by Dan Moore and a false start by Kevin Dotson stalled the drive. From the 27-yard line, Chris Boswell scored the first points of the game, putting the Steelers up 3-0 with a 45-yard field goal.

MORE: Diontae Johnson Injured in Steelers Final Preseason Game

The ball continued to exchange hands before a throw by Lions quarterback Tim Boyle landed in the hands of Cam Sutton and was returned to the Lions 19-yard line.

The Steelers failed to gain a first down on the following drive, leading to a 34-yard field goal by Chris Boswell to make the score 6-0.

Pittsburgh climbed their way back to the Lions' 20-yard line, setting up a 38-yard field goal to expand the lead to 9-0.

MORE: T.J. Watt Suffers Knee Injury vs. Lions

With 1:34 left on the clock, the Steelers took over at their own 8-yard line. Six plays and 92 yards later, Trubisky found Steven Sims on a six-yard pass to make Pittsburgh's lead 16-0 at the half.

The Steelers' first drive of the third quarter stalled with Kenny Pickett in at quarterback. Detroit then drove 67 yards in eight plays before kicking a 36-yard field goal to make it 16-3.

Pickett led the Steelers offense to their own 11-yard line setting up a 29-yard field goal attempt that was blocked by Lions defensive lineman Austin Bryant.

With 12:59 remaining in the fourth quarter, the Steelers got back on the board, hitting a 54-yard field goal. The Lions scored once more on a pass from David Blough to Queintez Cephus. The two-point conversation failed, moving the score to 19-9.

The Steelers' easy preseason win came with losses as T.J. Watt, Diontae Johnson and Damontae Kazee all left with injuries. Head coach Mike Tomlin confirmed Watt's injury wasn't serious. Meanwhile, Kazee was seen on the sideline wearing a sling on his left arm.

Pittsburgh will have two weeks to clear up injuries before Week 1.

